More and more of them have the right to perform PCR tests, those with the large brushes used to take samples. “When the government decided to make possible tests without a prescription, to anticipate the increase in demand, other than laboratory professionals have been authorized to take ”, explains Frédérique Prabonnaud, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 13 Hours, Thursday September 17th.



This was primarily the case for medical and nursing students. Then, as demand increased again, at the end of July, other health students, in particular, had the opportunity to carry out the tests. “Some future midwives, future dentists, nursing aides or even firefighters ”, list the journalist. Marine firefighters, too. From now on, physiotherapists can be at their side, in order to test more French people.