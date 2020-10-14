Phuket (Thailand), usually very popular with tourists, is now deserted. Most stores have the curtains drawn, as are the 3,000 hotels. “We know that we rely too much on international tourism,” admits the president of the hotels association. And we are trying to rebalance ”. In 2019, Phuket had recorded nine million visitors.

In the bar district, some prefer to remain open “so that the staff can keep their jobs”. Only 5% of shops are currently open, estimates a local business manager. 300,000 people normally work in tourism in Phuket. Many are now unemployed. Some hotels hope that the reopening of borders will benefit them. Only downside: tourists must accept quarantine, or fourteen days without leaving their room. It could take several years to get back to normal.