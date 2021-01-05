Coronavirus Pharmacist in the United States over 500 doses of coronary vaccine: Believed in the end of the world and other conspiracies

A 46-year-old Wisconsin man scavenged vaccines by raising them to room temperature.

The United States A hospital pharmacist working in Wisconsin destroyed more than 500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine because he believed in the conspiracy theory that the vaccine alters human DNA. This is reported in the US newspaper The New York Times and the news agency AFP.

The 46-year-old man has admitted his actions.

Destruction of vaccines has been easy: The modern vaccine must be stored at freezing temperatures. The man simply raised the vaccines to room temperature. He has also admitted to putting twelve hours of warm, possibly ineffective vaccines back in the freezer, from where they have been dispensed for vaccination to humans.

Man did his night shifts while working at the Aurora Health Center in Grafton. He believed that the vaccine alters the human genetic heritage or is otherwise particularly harmful.

The vaccine bottles likely to be dusted by the man contained a total of 570 doses and had time to vaccinate at least 57 people, mainly medical staff. The pharmaceutical company Moderna has assured that the warm vaccine will not cause any harm to those vaccinated.

According to the prosecutor, the value of the vaccine lot is between EUR 6,500 and EUR 9,700.

The hospital discovered it happened on December 26th. At first, vaccines that remained warm were thought to be harmful. The hospital began investigating the case, and on New Year’s Eve the man was arrested. He has been released on bail, according to The New York Times.

The prosecutor according to the man has been cooperative and cited the stress of his marital problems as the cause of his actions. According to The New York Times, the man’s wife filed for divorce and custody of the children in July because he found the man’s stuff worrying.

In December, the man had, among other things, claimed to his wife that the state planned to carry out cyber attacks and cut off the power supply. For her 4- and 6-year-old children, the man had told her that the family’s real home is in heaven.

“He has theories about covid-19. He believes the end of the world is coming, ”the ex-wife’s lawyer justified the resignation in July. The court granted custody of the couple’s children to their mother.

The pharmacist’s employment has been terminated, according to The New York Times.