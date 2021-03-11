The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is 97% effective against symptomatic cases and severe forms of coronavirus, according to a study conducted in Israel and published on Thursday, which improves the data already known on this drug.

From the data of people vaccinated in Israel, the country that advanced the fastest with the inoculation of its population, “The results represent the most comprehensive concrete tests to date that demonstrate the efficacy of a vaccine against Covid-19.”

The statement prepared by the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories and the Israeli Ministry of Health also revealed that the vaccine is 94% effective against asymptomatic forms of the virus.

In addition to its effectiveness, days ago Ugur Sahin, CEO of the German company BioNTech, had ensured that this vaccine not only stops the adverse effects of Covid-19, but also does so with infections. That is, the inoculated people do not transmit the virus.

Although it was authorized by the Anmat, the Pfizer vaccine is not yet in Argentina, after the frustrated negotiations that the management of Ginés González García had carried out with the company. So far, the country only has immunizations from Sputnik V, Oxford / AstraZeneca and Sinopharm from China.

It is not yet known whether the vaccine will reach Argentina, after a pause in negotiations between the national government and the laboratory, despite the fact that one of the largest trials of the product was carried out in the country towards the end of last year.

With information from AFP.

JPE