Coronavirus Pfizer and Biontech say they will limit vaccine order delays to one week

Deliveries are said to be on schedule in the week beginning January 25th.

Other Pfizer and Biontech, the manufacturers of the coronavirus vaccine currently in use in Finland, said on Saturday that they would limit previously announced order delays to one week.

Initially, delays were estimated to be up to a month long.

Now, vaccine manufacturers say orders will be on schedule in the week beginning Jan. 25. In addition, from 15 February, production can be increased from here as well.

According to the news agency AFP, the companies have drawn up a plan to increase production volumes in Europe.

Many countries, including Finland, have expressed concern about the delay in vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccines have been developed, according to Bloomberg news agency on Friday, some 38 million doses have been given worldwide. However, the reading is not up-to-date as not all data is from Friday.

According to the figures available on Saturday, the strongest vaccinations in relation to the population have been given by Israel, where 25 doses of vaccine per 100 people have been given.

In second place is the United Arab Emirates, where, according to Bloomberg, the corresponding figure is over 15. Next on the list is Bahrain with less than ten servings per 100 inhabitants.

The first European country, Britain, is number four on the list. There, according to Friday, coronary vaccines have been given more than five doses per 100 inhabitants.

According to data from Friday, more than 43,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in Finland. However, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that the actual dose was already around 50,000 last Wednesday.