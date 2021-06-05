With a large number of cases and deaths from coronavirus registered in recent months, Peru faces a critical situation, with an occupation of beds of 100% intensive therapy and less than 4% of the population with the complete vaccination scheme, according to data from Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Peruvians’ access to vaccination “is being extremely limited so far,” MSF said in a statement.

Along these lines, the organization indicated that, despite the fact that the total number of cases has decreased in recent weeks, Peru continues to face a “huge” saturation intensive care units.

“Today, the main challenge is to help patients who are in serious and critical conditions. There are almost no beds available in intensive care units and they are often occupied for long periods by Covid-19 patients who are in serious condition, “said Francesco Segoni, MSF emergency coordinator in Peru.

In that sense, he pointed out that the lack of intensive care beds and the long periods for which they are occupied by patients generate “a huge bottleneck“in the health system.

In addition, Segoni explained that sumoxygen inisters are “insufficient” and one of the great concerns is that the vaccination rate “continues to be very low”, leaving the population “exposed” and the health system “undergoing great pressure.”

“Peru has the highest death rate from covid-19 in the world,” said Doctors Without Borders. Photo Reuters.

More than 185,000 deaths

The total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic is greater than 185,000, according to the latest balance of the Peruvian Ministry of Health, which is a number 2.5 times higher than that reported in the previous count.

Peru’s health portfolio worked for weeks to verify the death calculation, and detailed that the country has a total of 1,976,166 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On May 31, 2021, the Peruvian Ministry of Health, following the indications of a government team that worked for weeks to verify the calculation, reviewed the death toll by covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Peru now registers the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world per million people and ranks as the fifth country with the most deaths in absolute terms“, pointed out MSF.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, only the 11% of the Peruvian population has received the first dose and less than 4% are fully vaccinated.

“The presence of multiple variants and insufficient testing capabilities They are leading to very slow case detection. As long as the population remains unprotected and unvaccinated, the curve may begin to rise again. And that obviously worries us, “Segoni emphasized.

Due to the high pressure in hospitals, medical personnel work at “maximum capacity and resources are insufficient to meet the needs “, alerted the organization.

With information from DPA.

