“The effects of sleep and anxiety overlap: An anxious person sleeps worse and, on the other hand, a poor person sleeps more easily,” Professor Markku Partinen describes.

Coronary pandemic has increased the number of all types of sleep disorders, says extensive international research.

“Already the first phase of the study showed that fatigue, exhaustion and drowsiness have increased both in Finland and in other Western countries,” says the project leader, Professor. Markku Partinen.