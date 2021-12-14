Coronavirus “People would run out of Norway” – THL’s Salminen wonders Norwegian estimate of 300,000 daily infections

The sharp increase in infections in Finland cannot be ruled out either, says THL’s Mika Salminen.

Norwegian forecasts for future interest rates sound “pretty wild,” says the director of the safety department at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen.

Norwegian authority responsible for THL Folkhelseinstituttet said Mondaythat within three weeks there could be between 90,000 and 300,000 cases a day and between 50 and 200 people hospitalized every day if the epidemic is not stopped.

“If there were 300,000 infections a day, there wouldn’t be an awful lot of days in a row before people left Norway,” says Salminen.

Norway has more than five million inhabitants. Salminen recalls that during the worst epidemic peak, there were about 400,000 infections a day in India. India has a population of over 1.3 billion.

Salmisen According to the Commission, it appears that the Norwegian figures have been calculated using a simple interest rate calculation formula which only gives an indication of the upward trend.

Also Norway’s leading corona authority Frode Forland admitted on Tuesday that 300,000 infections a day is not a realistic estimate.

“It’s not a realistic estimate. It tells us what can happen if an infectious variant like omicron is allowed to spread freely in society without action, ”Forland said. Aftonbladetille.

In Norway in any case, coronary infections are so rapidly rising that the country has tightened restrictions for four weeks. Can Finnish infections start to rise similarly?

“It’s a good question. We probably can’t rule it out, ”says Salminen.

“Perhaps the only comforting factor is that so far our curve has not been so steep. We have had a slightly smoother curve. It still doesn’t guarantee that things can’t get worse. ”

HS said last week reasons behind the differences between the Nordic countries.

According to Salminen, so little is known about the effects of the omicron transformation on the course of the epidemic that “everything is a bit of a guess”.

According to him, it may be wiser in a month when information about the spread of omicron in Europe becomes available.

In Finland for example, last spring, during the municipal elections, there was talk of modeling that there would be up to 11,200 infections a day.

Modeling is still being done, but THL has no longer published forecasts for daily figures. According to Salminen, Finland has not reached figures like Norway.

“Finland has not come to such figures in any of the scenarios that have been done. They take into account that such growth cannot continue forever. ”

Norwegian the figures take into account the effect of the virus’s self-transformation. In Finland, such modeling is only being done, says the specialist researcher Simo-Pekka Vänskä From THL.

However, on a general level, he explains how transformation can be taken into account in modeling.

“If the infectivity increases, the r-number is raised,” Vänskä points out first.

Secondly, there is the question of what kind of vaccination protection Finns have against omicron.

“The third thing is the severity of the disease by age group and how easily it takes you to the hospital. Is it just as sensitive or less sensitive. ”

According to Vänskä, large numbers are obtained for modeling if all these variables are chosen pessimistically.