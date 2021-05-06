People who have had a coronavirus infection COVID-19 should refrain from drinking alcohol. Such advice was given by the chief narcologist of Moscow, Evgeny Brun, in an interview with RIA News…

According to him, it is categorically impossible for those who have been ill to drink alcoholic beverages. “Any viral disease, including COVID-19, is intoxication, which is also superimposed on alcohol intoxication, and the whole biochemical harmonious picture breaks down,” he said.

Brune added that in general, drinking alcohol is harmful to the body, and it makes no difference whether it happens indoors or outdoors. The narcologist separately emphasized that he is strictly against drinking in apartments or at home. This is due to the fact that the inside is often stuffy and smoky, which can lead to brain hypoxia and result in severe intoxication and serious health problems.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that on the May holidays, Russians should rest, including having picnics and visiting.

In February, narcologist, psychiatrist Igor Lazarev said that after suffering a coronavirus, a person will not be able to drink a lot of alcohol, since his body will not have the strength to do so.