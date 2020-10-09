COVID-19 survivors reported strange manifestations of the disease and symptoms that remain after discharge. Writes about it Medicalxpress…

Patients have sudden memory lapses, heart problems, unexplained skin rashes, a burning sensation in the feet, face and body go numb, hair falls out, and insomnia develops.

It is noted that such atypical symptoms, contrary to the lists issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, persist for several months after the patient was discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Natalie Lambert, an assistant professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, drew attention to the rapid rise in the number of supposedly recovered people who continue to suffer from untreated symptoms.

According to Lambert, the corresponding manifestations should be carefully studied. The specialist believes that these strange symptoms are not the consequences of the stress experienced.

