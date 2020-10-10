Coronavirus “Pasila Tripla would pound like an anthill” – Do you still remember how different Helsinki was a year ago?

“Economic is on a fairly strong footing due to the responsible line taken by the city’s economy in recent years. The fact that the capital will be able to invest such a huge amount in this situation is significant for the entire national economy. ”

I saw the mayor brightly Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) spoke about Helsinki’s economy in connection with the budget proposal last autumn.

Free Mountain’s optimism had its reasons. Although the global economy was turning in a more uncertain direction and the economic cycle was weakening, Helsinki did well in many respects.

Tax revenues were on the rise, the unemployment rate was moderate and a lot was invested in the city. Among other things, these factors made it possible to raise the EUR 337 million surplus for the financial year and investment expenditure to more than EUR 1 billion for the first time.

This in august, the mayor’s message to the townspeople was very different.

“The outlook for the economy is very blurred,” Vapaavuori said when publishing his presentation on the starting points for next year’s budget.

According to Vapaavuori, the impact of the corona situation on the city’s economy is estimated at EUR 750 million this year and next.

“And the state’s interest rate compensation has already been deducted from this,” Vapaavuori reminded.

The unemployment rate in Helsinki was 5.1 percentage points higher in August than a year ago. There were still more than 10,000 people laid off full-time. At the same time, there were 30 per cent fewer job vacancies than a year ago.

The increase in unemployment is reflected in the city treasury as a drop in municipal tax revenue. In addition, corporate tax revenues are falling sharply. Helsinki is a service-intensive city, so the corona situation has hit companies hard.

The money changed hands

“From early Friday afternoon, Pasila’s Tripla was buzzing like an anthill.” HS 26.10.2019

A year ago, there was a hopeful atmosphere in Helsinki on the business side as well. One could even talk about some kind of consumer party when the Tripla shopping center and the new railway station opened in Pasila after a long wait last October.

Tripla took an explosive start after opening. The mall exceeded one million visitors after just over a week of opening.

Triplan’s trump card was the restaurant offer. About a third of the mall is reserved for restaurants, which was considered to strengthen its chances of shopping mall survival. The restaurants did relatively well last fall, and one of their most acute problems was labor shortages.

However, the joy in the new Pasila did not last even six months before the coronavirus epidemic came to Finland. Restaurants were closed for two months, with the exception of takeaway food, and this week new restrictions on opening hours and liquor have struck again.

CEO of Mara, a restaurant industry trustee Timo Lappi has repeatedly said in public in recent weeks that the wave of restaurant bankruptcy is a topical fear.

The specialty trade has also clearly suffered from the corona. For half a year, the shopping centers and the center of Helsinki have not been “crowded like an anthill.”

According to statistics from the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions, the retail trade of clothing and footwear in specialty stores decreased by more than 25 per cent in January – July.

According to the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions, the shift of working people to telework is reflected in the declining sales of many specialty and home and specialty goods stores. An entrepreneur closing his clothing store on Kasarminkatu spoke to HS in September. According to him, the virus is reflected in the fact that people do not deviate from the movement in the same way as before as when leaving the workplace.

“The city center itself is no longer as attractive as it used to be,” the entrepreneur of the Henry Lloyd movement pondered.

Last October, no safety gaps were maintained on these escalators.­

Tripla was crowded with people in its first week of opening in mid-October.­

Tripla’s trump card was stolen from the restaurants.­

The music museum and restaurant Fame were opened in Triple. Remu Aaltonen, Tommi Läntinen and Mira Luoti represented at the opening, and no one knew anything about the future event restrictions.­

The popularity of public transport grew

Rautava now glows with satisfaction as the ticket revenue estimate rises from 377 million to more than 391 million euros. HS 29.10.2019

Chairman of the Board of HSL, long-term politician of the Helsinki Coalition Party Risto Rautava was worth a smile a year ago. The giant zonal reform of travel tickets in the spring had proved to be an economic success.

The popularity of public transport had grown so much that ticket revenue was estimated to grow by eight million euros in 2020. The good economic situation made it possible to reduce the prices of the ABC ticket and the BCD, CD and ABCD tickets.

The coronavirus epidemic reversed the good.

More than a million people, most of them living in the metropolitan area, moved to telework due to the virus. The use of public transport collapsed.

Last year’s additional income of EUR 8 million is currently a distant utopia for HSL. The funding gap has already risen to 140 million euros this year, of which not even half is covered by the state’s EUR 58 million interest rate subsidy.

On the morning of October 10 last year, the Rautatientori metro station had a particularly dense atmosphere when there was a disruption in metro traffic.­

The photographers in the magazine photographed passengers at Hakaniemi metro station in November 2019 and April 2020.­

Hotel investors wanted Helsinki

“I paid more than we planned, but the deal was exceptional. I didn’t want to regret a missed opportunity for the rest of my life. We bought a great hotel in Finland and it will not be taken away from here. On the contrary, we are investing more money in it. ” HS 8/14/2019

Norwegian billionaire and hotel mogul Petter Stordalen bought the legendary Kämp hotel a year ago, and spared no words in glowing the purchase.

“Kämp is a completely exceptional hotel. As long as I’m alive, we adhere to the Kämp, “Stordalen said to Helsingin Sanomat in August.

In addition to the cabin, Stordalen bought nine other hotels. Later in the autumn, it was announced that his Nordic Choice Hotels company planned to open Finland’s largest hotel complex at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

A year ago, Stordalen was not the only one that saw Helsinki as a profitable investment. There had been a hotel boom for a few years now. Last autumn, it was estimated that 4,000–5,000 new hotel rooms will be built in Helsinki in the next few years.

The hotel boom was driven by both increased tourist numbers and Helsinki’s growing popularity as a venue for international congresses.

If the atmosphere in the hotel business was eager a year ago, it certainly couldn’t be any more the opposite at the moment. Travel restrictions have plummeted the numbers of tourists and business travelers.

According to Visitory, which collects tourism statistics, the number of overnight stays by foreigners in Helsinki was 88 per cent lower in August than at the same time last year. There were 32 per cent fewer overnight stays in Finland.

President and CEO of KTI Kiinteistötiedo Hanna Kaleva At the end of September, HS estimated that some of the initial hotel projects might not materialize due to the corona.

At least the future of Stordalen’s ambitious airport project is a question mark. LAK Real Estate, which is building the hotel complex, announced in September that the project will be put on ice.

Norwegian hotel mogul Petter Stordalen posed enthusiastically at the top of Hotel Jätkäsaari Clarion.­

“Bands more often to restaurants”

Helsinki’s economic structure is largely based on people meeting each other. That’s the big reason why the coronavirus epidemic has hit the city so hard, says Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki Antti Ripatti.

“Helsinki operates as a provider of contact-intensive services. There is a lot going on here in restaurants, nightclubs, movies and cafes. ”

In order for people to dare to meet each other and consume services, the epidemic must be kept as well under control as possible, according to Ripat. The fear of the virus reduces people’s desire to leave the city, even if there are no actual restrictions.

At the same time, however, the strength of Helsinki lies in the economic structure based on social contacts. As the post-corona economy is rebuilt, it is important, according to Ripat, to produce even more of the services that have now not been produced.

It means a vibrant city and the togetherness of people.

“Let’s take bands to play restaurants more often and keep them open for a little longer. Care will be taken to close the resulting notch as quickly and efficiently as possible. ”

A year ago, the people of Helsinki were still living with Oodi, but there were already shadows in paradise: the doors seemed to break down constantly.­

Football fans celebrated at the Havis Amanda statue on Nov. 15 as Owls made sports history. Manta suffered, but lasted.­