Coronavirus Parliament approved the continuation of restaurant closure measures for three weeks, information on closure areas will be available later today

Parliament has decided to continue restaurant closures in the worst areas of Korona for three weeks until 18 April.

Parliament decided on the matter at an extraordinary plenary session on Sunday.

The current restaurant lock expires today. That is why Parliament had to resolve the matter on Sunday so that the closure could continue directly for a new three-week period without breaks.

The president is due to pass the law later today.

Government to determine later today in a separate regulation which areas will be affected by the closure of restaurants. The main principle has been that restaurants are kept closed to customers in provinces that are in the process of spreading or accelerating the corona epidemic. The sale of food would still be allowed.

According to preliminary information received by STT, the restaurant restriction situation remains unchanged in most parts of the country. The exception would be Southern Ostrobothnia, where restaurants could be opened as the corona situation has improved to baseline.

Changes may also be coming to Northern Savonia, where restaurants may have to close due to the deteriorating corona situation.