Sunday, March 28, 2021
Coronavirus Parliament approved an amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act related to the closure of gyms

March 28, 2021
The amendment clarifies section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act.

Parliament has approved a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which clarifies the possibilities for the authorities to close gyms, for example, for a limited period.

The amendment clarifies Article 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act, which recently caused differences of interpretation between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and regional government agencies.

In the dispute, according to the interpretation of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, facilities such as gyms, for example, were allowed to be open if activities were limited to a maximum of ten people. The Ministry’s interpretation was that the law could exclude interiors that normally have or may have more than ten people.

