Paris and the areas of the inner suburbs could pass into the maximum alert zone from Monday, October 5. This is the scenario envisaged by the government, if the health situation does not improve during the weekend. One of the consequences could be the closing of bars. Customers understand this decision: “If this is what to do for a little while, we hope, I think this is what to do“, explains a consumer.

For 24 hours, the indicators for switching to the maximum alert zone have indeed exceeded critical thresholds in Paris. The government is giving itself 72 hours to reflect. For Franck Delvau, representative of the profession, closing the bars would be a disaster: “If tomorrow we close the bars in Paris, it’s a profession that will suffer enormously. There will be a lot of issues and I’m not sure that fixes the Covid problem.“However, restaurants could remain partly open depending on industry proposals to strengthen health measures.

