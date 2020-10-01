The government has determined several alert thresholds in the territory. In gray, there are the departments in vigilance, in pink those in the alert zone, in red those in the enhanced alert zone such as Paris, Lyon (Rhône) or Lille (North). Finally, in scarlet, the maximum alert zones are Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Bordeaux (Gironde) and Guadeloupe.

To go from red to scarlet, the incidence rate must be greater than 250, the incidence rate for 60-69 year olds must be greater than 100 and the rate of occupancy of intensive care beds by patients of Covid-19 is greater than 30%. Like Marseille, Paris has exceeded these three indicators, but is still not in the maximum alert zone. If the capital turns scarlet, bars and restaurants will be completely closed.



