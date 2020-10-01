The elected officials, however, recognized the urgency of the situation and the need to react to prevent these situations from worsening further, said sources familiar with the matter to France Televisions.

Paris, Lyon, Lille and Grenoble suspended. Large metropolises are moving towards a status quo in the measures taken to try to stem the Covid-19 epidemic, the time to assess their effectiveness, France Télévisions learned from sources familiar with the matter, Thursday, October 1. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran should confirm that the metropolises currently placed in “reinforced zone” are not subject to new restrictions during his weekly update on the epidemic situation in the country, scheduled for 6 pm.

>> Follow our live dedicated to the Covid-19 epidemic

“Tonight is still a bit early to announce changes in the classification of metropolitan areas”, told AFP the entourage of Jean Castex, who met in the morning the mayors of these large cities. “Unless the indicators deteriorate very sharply, we must leave a little time between the first measures taken last week, which entered into force 4-5 days ago, and the observation of the effects.”

Each of the interviews with the Prime Minister was first subject to the sharing of local epidemiological data. The elected officials recognized the urgency of the situation and the need to react to prevent these situations from worsening further, said sources familiar with the matter to France Televisions.

“We asked the Prime Minister, who accepted it, to give us 15 days from last Saturday, that is to say another 10 days, to check whether the measures that had been taken by the government, in particular the closures at 10 pm for the bars, to see if they bear fruit “, said Martine Aubry, the mayor of Lille, upon leaving Matignon.

“We were heard on the fact that it was necessary to stop the incessant changes of foot and to land for every two weeks to evaluate the measures”, confirmed Bruno Bernard, the president of the metropolis of Lyon. The mayor of the city, Grégory Doucet, noted that the Prime Minister had “reaffirmed the need for working in partnership”, a week after a sling of local elected officials in Aix and Marseille.