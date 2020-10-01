The Covid-19 pandemic is far from weakening in France, in particular in Île-de-France. While Olivier Véran must take speech, Thursday, October 1 at 6 p.m., the threat of new restrictions agitates the capital. As for restaurants, in particular, we anticipate a potential closure and we are thinking about the future of employees and food stocks. “It represents money, personnel who will find themselves once more on the floor“, Judge Charles Drouhaut, a restaurateur.

This professional even mentions a loss of salary for his employees which could go up to 40%. In addition, for Paris to really switch to the scarlet zone, several points must be observed: the incidence rate, that is to say the number of cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, must exceed a threshold of 250 However, the capital is already at 263. In addition, the occupancy rate of resuscitation beds by patients with the virus must be greater than 30%. Bad news: in Île-de-France, it currently stands at 34%.