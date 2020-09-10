They will thus be able to “benefit from a replacement income from the first day of their stoppage of work, and at the latest until the end of the period of isolation”, specifies the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, establishments that welcome children may find themselves closed. To deal with these situations, the government announced, Wednesday, September 9, that private sector employees forced to keep their children due to the closure of their nursery, school or college, and who will be unable to telework, will be placed in partial activity.

They will be able to “benefit from a replacement income from the first day of their stoppage of work, and at the latest until the end of the period of isolation”, said the Ministry of Solidarity and Health. “This compensation may benefit one parent per household, in the event of the incapacity for teleworking of both parents and upon presentation of proof”.

This announcement comes as no surprise. The Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, had indicated on Monday that the government would unveil, during the week, measures for parents who must keep their children, in particular because of classes or ‘schools closed.