East Tuesday, students return to face-to-face classes in Paraguay after more than 11 months suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. More of 729,000 students they return to class under strong sanitary measures. While, 370,000 students They will continue under the virtual modality.

6,763 licensed schools

The Ministry of Education and Sciences has enabled 6,763 schools for the beginning of classes under the face-to-face modality. Eduardo Petta, Minister of Education, affirmed that there are positive reports from various parts of the country regarding the return to the classroom. But in the case that the cases increase, it would return to virtual classes.

“Virtuality cannot be compared with presence. We are all afraid, it is a virus that modified us, but we must not relax. This implies a family protocol that we ask that this be followed”Said the Minister of Education.

The REgress to classrooms will be gradual and classes will be taught differently from those that were taught before the pandemic, as explained by the Deputy Minister of Education, Robert Cano, in the Monumental 1080 AM. Furthermore, only 5% of educational institutions are in very poor condition and many are under repair.