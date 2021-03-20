While the first batch of vaccines arrived, in the midst of a social tension that was increasing due to the lack of supplies and the growing trend of coronavirus infections, with more than 2,000 new daily cases, Paraguay alerted in the last hours that all available intensive therapy beds are occupied.

“All ICU beds are occupied. Of the 655 beds that we have in the public sector and the integrated hospitals and the Social Security Institute, we currently have 655 occupied beds,” warned Leticia Pintos, director of Health Networks and Services of the Ministry of Health. Public health.

The official added that there are 92 places outside intensive care for resuscitation and that those are also entirely with patients.

He also specified that in the Itauguá National Hospital 16 more beds will begin to function this weekend and pointed out that another 42 places were enabled in the Alto Paraná Hospital, but that between Thursday and Friday 30 of them were occupied.

The Vice Minister of Comprehensive Health Care, Hernán Martínez, mentioned for his part that there is the possibility of resorting to a military establishment to receive more patients.

The news coming from the neighboring country is not encouraging at all. In the second week of March, it was recorded a rise of 40% in covid-19 cases with respect to the first week of the same month, according to detailed Guillermo Sequera, head of the General Directorate of Health Surveillance.

“If we compare with what it was a month ago, the number of cases we have per week has practically doubled. There is also a very important rise in the number of deaths we have per week,” Sequera described, quoted by the news agency Paraguayan IP. He also pointed out that the previous week the record for deaths was broken which had been reached in September.

The official explained that when countries enter an acceleration rate like the one Paraguay is experiencing, that rate is maintained between two and three weeks. “Then it can rise by 10%, stay on a plateau for two to three weeks and then, let’s all hope, go down. That is a bit of the panorama that awaits us in the next three or four weeks in the country,” explained the official. Health Surveillance.

Protests in Paraguay due to the lack of supplies and vaccines against the coroanavirus. Photo: AP.

Paraguay received this Friday the first batch of 36,000 vaccines against covid-19 sent by the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO), amid criticism of the Government for its management of the pandemic.

There were strong protests in the last hours due to lack of supplies. Opposition deputies filed a complaint against the Government of Mario Abdo Benítez, which allegedly made a transfer of money to the wrong account, which delayed the arrival of the vaccines from the Covax mechanism and other materials from the United Nations and other foundations that supply the poorest countries.

The country, which once again suspended face-to-face classes and limited circulation, registers more than 190,000 cases and it is close to 3,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

Source: Télam and EFE.