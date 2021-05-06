Paraguay is already the second country in South America with the most daily deaths from coronavirus per million inhabitants, while Uruguay maintains the record of deaths although it has a decreasing trend in recent days.

According to the latest weekly report, the daily average of deaths per million inhabitants in Paraguay is 13.37 cases, a magnitude four times greater than that reported in the worst moment of the first wave of the pandemic in week 41 of 2020.

Meanwhile, Uruguay, which reported the highest record for the region, with a daily average of 18.55 deaths per million, exhibited a decreasing trend since mid-April, as did Brazil.

The National Emergency System of Uruguay reported this Wednesday that in the last 24 hours there were 57 deaths from coronavirus throughout the country and the total number of deaths amounts to 2,918 people.

Unlike what happens in Uruguay, Paraguay exhibits an increasing trend in the mortality rate, and the probability is that the number of deaths will continue to increase, since projections indicate that it has not yet reached the most critical months of the pandemic .

According to the projections of the Paraguayan health authorities, if the current rate is maintained by May 22, 8,795 deaths could be reached, approximately 2,200 new deaths reported in the next 21 days, with a daily average of 110 deaths.

Even the Ministry of Health warned that, compared to the regional and global level, the impact of COVID-19 in Paraguay is in the direction of reaching alarming magnitudes, if citizens do not improve in compliance with health measures.

Paraguay currently registers a total of 6,798 deaths from coronavirus, after 76 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 66 correspond to the age group considered at risk of 60 years and over.

For its part, Brazil, one of the countries most affected in the region by the pandemic, registered this Wednesday 2,791 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 414,645. This marks an average, in the last 50 days, of 2,000 deaths per day.