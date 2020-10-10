Coronavirus Pandemic worsening across Europe – What does Finland’s situation look like in European comparison?

The highest rates of new infections are in the Czech Republic, Spain and the Netherlands. Finland is at the top of the list, but THL’s research professor Markku Peltonen estimates that the situation will worsen.

Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated in recent weeks not only in Finland but throughout Europe. Compared to many other European countries, the disease situation in Finland is still quite good.

The Czech Republic, Spain and the Netherlands have the highest number of new cases of coronavirus in relation to the population, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) information. Its statistics cover the countries of the EU and the European Economic Area, as well as the United Kingdom.

The statistics calculate the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days.

The Czech Republic and Poland, among others, will report record figures for the rest of the week. In the Czech Republic, 5,394 infections emerged on Thursday. The Polish Ministry of Health reported 4,739 new infections on Friday, according to Reuters.

The incidence of covid-19 cases has also been rising sharply in Finland, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) announced this week. On Friday, 235 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in Finland. According to THL, a total of 11,580 infections had been detected, which is still a relatively small number in Europe.

THL: n research professor Markku Peltonen According to the report, Finland and Norway are so far the leading countries in international comparison in terms of the low number of new infections, although the development is slowly going in a worse direction.

“The countries are at somewhat different stages. In certain European countries, the acceleration is fast and there are really a lot of cases, ”says Peltonen. “The number of cases in Finland is still quite low compared to the spring numbers.”

Of the Nordic countries, the disease situation is currently the worst in Iceland and Denmark, Peltonen says.

“Denmark was in an accelerating phase two weeks ago, but now it looks like the measures put in place have led to a decline in incidence rates.”

According to Peltonen, a comparison of the disease situation between countries is difficult because, for example, testing practices and what is calculated as coronavirus death vary from country to country. One fairly objective measure is the number of people in hospital.

According to the ECDC, the Czech Republic, France and Italy have the highest proportion of people in hospital due to the coronavirus in relation to the population. Finland lags behind in the statistics. Some European countries are missing from the HS graph because the ECDC did not have comparable figures for all countries.

Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate throughout Europe, Peltonen estimates. The cooling weather provides favorable conditions for the spread of the coronavirus. Other respiratory diseases are also becoming more common. The main reason for the spread of the disease is human behavior, but chance also matters.

“Countries have to work really hard to stop and reverse the spread of the coronavirus.”

He points out that the spread of the coronavirus depends on people and that small actions can curb the spread of the disease. Peltonen recommends hand and cough hygiene, avoiding close contact or face masks if it is not possible to avoid contact. You should not go among the symptoms as a symptom, and you should apply for the test at a low threshold.

“According to a little optimism: There are countries where the disease situation has been stopped and reversed after a rapid rise, such as Denmark,” says Peltonen.