Geneva – The view of the autumn and winter worries many experts. In addition to the continuing increase in the number of coronaviruses in Germany and countries that are in a second corona wave * seem to be slipping, one also looks at the upcoming flu season. Health Minister announced Jens Spahn most recently a new corona strategy for the cold season in Germany. By means of so-called “Fever clinics” there should be central contact points for patients.

“It’s about having an infrastructure that ensures that people don’t get infected with one another in the waiting room. That makes sense for Corona * and also with the flu and a possible flu wave, “said Spahn on Monday (September 21) in Berlin. But now she warns World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to the Flu season.

Coronavirus: WHO urgently warns of flu vaccine shortages

Due to the great demand for the Flu vaccine warns the World Health Organization of a possible Bottleneck. As if from a new one WHO recommendation states that countries that have not ordered enough vaccine should prioritize and vaccinate caregivers and the elderly first.

A higher need has emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic in April, said Ann Moen, the head of the WHO vaccination program on Friday in Geneva. The vaccine does not protect against the Covid 19 disease caused by the virus. With extensive Flu shots However, governments wanted to prevent as many severe flu courses as possible in order to have beds ready for Covid 19 patients in hospitals. Bottlenecks are possible because health services could not estimate the increased need when ordering, said Moen. You have to order the remedy nine to twelve months before the start of the season. Some manufacturers have expanded their capacities.

Coronavirus pandemic: shortage of flu vaccine – but there is also a bright spot

If one flu or a coronavirus infection * can only be determined in the laboratory, said Moen. In addition to flu signs such as runny nose and fever, the loss of the Sense of smell and taste an indication of a possible infection * with the coronavirus. Sick patients should therefore keep an eye on their symptoms, take care of themselves at home and seek medical advice in the event of significant deterioration.

However, there was a ray of hope from the Southern hemisphere: In the flu season there, significantly fewer people fell ill than in previous years. While ten to 30 percent of the patient swabs examined showed influenza infections in normal years, it was less than one percent in the past season, according to Moen. They should have helped Corona protection measures how to keep your distance Hand hygiene and wearing one Mouth and nose protectionthat also protected against flu.

Influenza season in Germany: 16.5 million doses of vaccine released

As the Paul Ehrlich Institute publicly announced via Twitter that 16.5 million doses of flu vaccine was for the 2020/21 winter season for Germany tested and approved.

