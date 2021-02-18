The corona mutations are causing great concern in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. For the time being, meetings are no longer allowed in Flensburg. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 * is very worrying.

: The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 * is very worrying. Due to the spread of the mutant, Flensburg imposed an exit and contact ban (see first report).

Meanwhile, there was a corona outbreak in a physiotherapy practice (see update from February 18, 6.25 a.m.).

Update from February 18, 6.25 a.m.: After several corona cases in a physical practice in Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein, more than 400 people are in quarantine as contact persons. The path of the infections is still unclear, the district announced on Wednesday evening. So far, five employees and six patients have tested positive for the corona virus. The practice will initially be closed for two weeks.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Corona numbers explode – Grenzstadt imposes contact ban

First report from February 17th: Munich / Flensburg – The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 keeps the authorities in Germany continuously on their toes. Latest development: Presumably because of the Covid-19 mutant, the number of new infections with the insidious coronavirus * in Flensburg has risen drastically within a short time.

And that has consequences: From Saturday, February 20, in the northern German border town (around 90,000 inhabitants) to Denmark, one Curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. including no contact. In concrete terms: Members of a household are then no longer allowed to meet other people, either outside or inside.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Great concerns about the Corona mutation B.1.1.7 nationwide

The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU *) announced this Wednesday in Kiel. Because of corona easing *! The northernmost German state wants to prevent the spread of the mutant as well as possible with these contact restrictions.

The respective authorities in Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Osnabrück (Lower Saxony) had already taken quarantine measures at the beginning of the week. Depending on several positive tests for the virus variant B.1.1.7, which is not only supposed to be significantly more contagious, but also more dangerous than the original form of Corona.

Corona infections in Germany: The 7-day incidence in Flensburg is well above the average

The Mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange (SPD), said the current situation in the city was “worrying”. With the “consistently high incidence and a proportion of mutations in infections of well over 33 percent, courageous action is required”. The seven-day incidence * in the city was last at 181.9 and thus well above the national average.

