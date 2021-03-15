Coronavirus Pandemic gives birth to two new words in Sweden and Norway, telling of wound between Nordic countries – Swedish minister proposes new rules of the game for neighboring countries

The goal of the Nordic countries is to make the Nordic region the most integrated and sustainable region in the world by 2030. Now the goal may seem distant, with neighboring countries closing their borders and nationalism raising its head.

Stockholm

Swedish and two new words have appeared in Norwegian during the pandemic year: coronasvenskar and svenskmobbning. Koron Swedes and bullying by Swedes referring to Swedes on the Norwegian side and their treatment.

There has been a scream, the filth of cars on Swedish license plates, and mistrust between previously so dear neighbors. Norwegians have feared that the coronavirus will escape with the Swedes on their side.

Phenomena have emerged, especially in border areas, such as the Swedish municipality of Strömstad. It is located on the Norwegian border, and the municipality’s economy revolves around cross-border trade and tourism.

The new words are a symptom of a deeper wound caused by the corona pandemic in Nordic relations.

Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and Minister for the Nordic Countries Anna Hallberg says the corona pandemic has revealed that there is much room for improvement in Nordic crisis co-operation.

“We were all surprised that we weren’t more coordinated or unified when this crisis came,” says Social Democrat Hallberg.

“Of course, it was human and natural that when a crisis strikes, we turn inward and try to save what can be saved. But it has become clear that we in the Nordic countries have not succeeded in taking responsibility for the citizens and businesses living at the borders who have been hit hard by the pandemic. ”

In 2019, the Nordic prime ministers set the goal of making the Nordic region the most integrated and sustainable region in the world by 2030. Now the goal may seem distant, as neighboring countries have closed their borders to each other and the corona pandemic has brought to light new kinds of nationalist phenomena.

Minister Hallberg is therefore proposing new rules of the game between the Nordic countries, which would enable them to act better in crisis situations in the future.

During the heyday, most of Minister Hallberg’s meetings are held digitally.­

“It would be important for us to go through all the possible solutions together before, for example, we close borders,” he says.

During the interest rate crisis, however, communication between the Nordic ministers of responsibility has been good, Hallberg says. He praises, for example Thomas Blomqvistia (r), who is Finland’s Minister responsible for Nordic co-operation.

“We were able to call each other, be it an evening or a weekend,” Hallberg says.

Thanks to good co-operation, for example, various exceptional solutions have been put in place on the Tornio-Haparanda border during the pandemic, which have facilitated border crossings.

March At the beginning of the 20th century, Sweden and Norway succeeded in resolving the problem of workers traveling from Sweden to Norway. When Norway closed the border at the end of January for all commuters except those who did socially critical work, thousands of Swedes were left without pay.

The prime ministers of the countries resolved the situation, and soon Norway said it would compensate part of the lost wages of the Swedes. Business trips were allowed to continue.

According to Hallberg, this illustrates the smoothness of the cooperation, but ideally the practice could have been agreed in advance.

“Then people would have avoided a month of uncertainty about pay. We need to be able to solve such problems better in the future. ”

Swedish, The border towns of Finland and Norway have become accustomed to life in which the borders between the states have little practical significance. Now, for example, in Strömstad, there are fears that when the borders are finally opened, the wounds will not close in an instant.

According to Hallberg, the situation is serious and the Nordic governments have a big responsibility.

“It is important that governments communicate to each other and to citizens that we want each other to be good.”

Chairman of the municipal council of Strömstad Kent Hansson said a month ago in an HS interview that the municipality ‘s economy has almost collapsed due to the border embargo.

Later a Swedish newspaper In an interview with Dagens Nyheter Hansson demanded self-criticism from Sweden about the chosen corona line.

“We should look in the mirror, be self-critical and say: We trusted this strategy, but it didn’t go as we believed. I think it could open up some knots and make governments sit down and solve problems. ”

How would Minister Hallberg answer to his party colleague?

“Sweden has been hit harder by the pandemic than its Nordic neighbors, but when you look at over-mortality in Europe, Sweden is somewhere in the middle stages,” he says but does not want to compare corona statistics.

“There will come a time when it will become clear which strategy has been most effective. Whether a full social lockout, Lockdown, was the most effective or not, we don’t know. There are countries where there has been a full confinement, but infections have become widespread. It is premature to look at it now. ”

Hallberg emphasizes that ministers in the Nordic countries must now solve problems together and look to the future.

“I have high hopes that the deep and strong relationships we have built during this period will create new opportunities. Nordic co-operation has been taken for granted, and we have not seen any problems on the horizon. When we solve problems, we have a great opportunity to get better. ”