Coronavirus Pandemic control group does not recommend distance learning in Pirkanmaa – Marin: “The Government’s guidelines should be followed, the Government states exceptional circumstances on Monday”

According to the Pirkanmaa Regional Pandemic Control Group, due to the even infection situation in the treated area, there is no justification for switching to distance education.

“The government guidelines should be followed in all areas of the spread and acceleration phase, ”says the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) on Twitter.

“The Government will note the exceptional circumstances on Monday. The situation is serious and getting worse quickly, ”Marin writes.

Pirkanmaa the hospital district announced earlier on Friday that it would not recommend switching to distance learning even though the government so recommended on Thursday.

The Pirkanmaa Regional Pandemic Control Group discussed the issue at its meeting on Friday and concluded that due to the steady infection situation in the region, there is no justification for switching to distance education.

In Pirkanmaa, the incidence is 30 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks. According to THL, the area is in an accelerating phase.

According to the Hospital District, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has instructed municipalities and hospital districts to switch to distance education based on an epidemiological assessment by health authorities when absolutely necessary.

Marin reminds on Twitter that the virus will spread within the country if contacts are not pressed down.

“That’s why we’re introducing a three-week lockout to reduce the number of places and situations where contacts arise. Through the legislation that is and is being passed. ”

You may also have to resort to the provisions of the Standby Act, Marin warns.