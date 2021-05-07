Coronavirus Pakistan has closed schools, hospitals and shops to avoid an epidemic like India, but mosques are full: “Our prayers are different”

The Pakistani government fears the closure of mosques will lead to clashes in the Islamic state, experts estimate.

In India the rampant coronavirus has prompted neighboring Pakistan to tighten coronavir restrictions, but they do not extend as far as mosques, reports AFP news agency.

In Pakistan, travel is banned, schools and restaurants are closed and shops are closed every night, but mosques receive prayers as before.

The closure of mosques would be feared to lead to clashes in a conservative Muslim country.

Doctor working with coronavirus interviewed by AFP Saeedullah Shah criticizes the government as weak. He estimates the government is so concerned about opposition from religious groups that restrictive measures will be left halfway.

In Pakistan more than 840,000 coronavirus infections and 18,500 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. Pakistan’s actual figures are likely to be higher than reported, as testing capacity is limited and the health care system is on a shaky footing.

The coronavirus departments of hospitals have been full or at the extreme limits of their capacity for weeks.

The government is constantly asking people to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it does not want to intervene in mosques.

Indian health authorities have noted that religious gatherings have clearly contributed to the emergence of a serious coronavirus situation in the country.

It has not led to change in Pakistan, where Shiite Muslims have gathered this week for religious celebrations across the country.

Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi Markazi of the Jamian Mosque tells AFP that the situations in Pakistan and India are not comparable and there are nothing to fear for the true believers.

“Our prayers are different,” he says. “They are superstitious and we are Muslims. Repentance before Allah is our faith. They do not regret, and for good reason. ”

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan noted on Friday that people are dying on the streets of India and said that “Allah has been favored of us as compared to the rest of the world”. At the same time, he urged caution and stressed that over the next two weeks, the number of coronavirus infections should get downwards.

According to AFP, people are still packing tightly in mosques and don’t care about safety gaps. At the same time, the Pakistani authorities assure that the recommendations and restrictions will be complied with.

“If the covid-19 guidelines are followed somewhere, then in mosques,” says a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui.