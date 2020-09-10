The coronavirus pandemic continues to have significant effects on the economy. However, as the NGO Oxfam noted in a recent report, companies have emerged economically winners. “The report points to 32 multinationals that have raked in $ 109 billion more“, noted the journalist Maëlys September on the shelf. Microsoft and Google, for example, made 19 and 7 billion dollars in additional profits.

Dividends are also at the center of the report. Microsoft paid 21 billion to its shareholders while Google offered them 15 billion. While millions of inhabitants are experiencing difficulties, the 25 largest fortunes in the world have also grown richer: + $ 255 billion between mid-March and the end of May. They donated only 0.32% of their wealth during the crisis. Accordingly, states are strongly encouraged to tax these companies on their windfall profits.

