Coronavirus Outdated quarantine instructions were distributed at Helsinki-Vantaa this weekend, symptom questionnaires were again distributed on the machines.

Obsolete Quarantine instructions have been distributed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport last weekend.

HS said on Wednesday that instructions containing outdated information have been distributed at the airport passport control for a couple of weeks.

Finavia said earlier that the revised instructions began to be distributed to passengers last Friday. However, passengers still received outdated instructions two days later.

They were distributed in connection with the passport control at least to passengers arriving from Helsinki to Helsinki-Vantaa on Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of passengers arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa every day, so the outdated guide was distributed to up to tens of thousands of people in a couple of weeks.

Helsinki-Vantaa Measures to combat the coronavirus have come under discussion and criticism, as currently about half of Finland’s coronary infections come directly from abroad. During August, infections have come to Finland with tourists up to 20 countries.

Read more: Does the hacking of the authorities once again threaten to endanger the corona situation in Finland?

Deputy Commander of the Gulf Coast Guard Mikko Simola confirms that the Border Guard received the new instructions on Friday and distributed them to the border checkpoints.

Following HS’s contact, the Border Guard inspected the port inspection sites for London flights. According to Simola, there were only fresh instructions at the inspection sites.

“In addition to our own core tasks, ie border security tasks, we distribute instructions to the best of our ability as agreed. If it has happened that someone has received an outdated instruction, there has been a human error. Somewhere in the bundle there have been outdated instructions, or old ones have not been removed, ”Simola estimates.

He emphasizes that the instructions provided at passport control are not the only source of information for passengers. A wide variety of covid-19 precautionary regulations are on display at the airport.

“I don’t think you can miss these instructions. Of course, accurate and up-to-date material must be distributed, ”says Simola.

Health and the quarantine guidelines issued by the Department of Welfare (THL) changed on 8 August. The recommendations for voluntary quarantine were tightened because the quarantine had not been complied with well enough.

According to the tightened guidelines, going to work is now not recommended. The outdated instructions stated that it is possible to go to work during the quarantine period.

According to THL, the delay in the guidelines was due to the fact that the mask recommendation on the 13th was also intended to be included in the same guidelines. The revised quarantine instructions were updated on THL’s website on the 8th, but the paper instructions were not completed until 18 August.

Also other papers related to the coronavirus have caused confusion at Helsinki-Vantaa. HS photographer Kalle Koponen said in his comment the English form he received on his return from Minsk, Belarus.

The form asked about symptoms and gave instructions for voluntary quarantine. However, no inquiry was received at the terminal.

The origin of the form has been clarified and the form was not made by Belavia.

This is a modified version of a symptom survey and quarantine commitment planned under the leadership of the Government, which was distributed at border crossing points in the spring. It wanted to minimize the spread of infections caused by travel.

“The form was made on a fast schedule as a measure to manage the flow of passengers. It sought to map where people are going, where they are going and whether they have symptoms, ”the chief physician Soila Karreinen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says.

Karreinen says that the form hardly caught coronavirus carriers, so it was discontinued in May.

Another reason for discontinuing the use of the form was related to the legality of the symptom survey. The form asked for personal health information and the defendant had to sign a declaration that he would go into voluntary quarantine.

Six complaints are pending before the Chancellor of Justice about the activities of the Helsinki-Vantaa authorities. Some of the complaints refer to symptom surveys.

“The completed forms formed a case-by-case register in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act. According to the law, the register must be destroyed as soon as it is not necessary for an infectious disease, so municipalities have already been instructed to destroy the data, ”says Karreinen.

Helsinki Daniel Federley says that he filled in the same form already in the spring at Helsinki-Vantaa.

“To my great surprise, I received the same form this month to fill out on a Belavia machine,” Federley says.

According to him, the form was exactly the same as in the spring. The form was only reduced to A5 size.

“It didn’t look official, and it didn’t look like that in the spring either,” Federley notes.

Vantaa city ​​communications report that the symptom survey was distributed not only to passengers but also to airlines to get passengers to fill out a form before landing.

“The form was filled out by the passengers when they arrived at the terminal and at the then health counseling center. The form should no longer be distributed, ”vs. the communications manager Pekko-Joonas Rantamäki says.

So why are forms distributed on machines? Determining the issue proved to be challenging, as according to the City of Vantaa, Finavia was responsible for distributing the forms to the airlines.

According to Finavia, the responsible party is the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. According to Traficom, the responsible body was the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

“Probably the company has modified the survey for its own use. The form makes people think a little more closely about their own actions, but there is currently no obligation on the part of the Finnish authorities to fill it in, ”says Karreinen.