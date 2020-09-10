Outbreaks of coronavirus are noticed in a dozen Russian areas. This was introduced by the pinnacle of the division of pulmonology at Sechenov College, chief freelance pulmonologist of the Ministry of Well being Sergei Avdeev, studies TASS…

“There are surges at present, they’ve been recorded in about 11 areas of our nation,” the physician mentioned.

In keeping with him, the primary wave of COVID-19 is at the moment underway within the nation, so it’s troublesome for specialists to foretell the second wave.

Earlier, Russian scientists questioned the second wave of coronavirus in September. In keeping with them, many voters from the group of the primary carriers of the illness (medical doctors, couriers, cashiers, cops) have already been sick, and there will probably be no such improve within the variety of infections as within the first half of the yr. On the similar time, topic to the suggestions of epidemiologists, there must be no surge within the incidence.

Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, famous that, presumably, in Russia in the course of the pandemic, not one million folks, however from 30 to 80 million, had the an infection. He referred to information from research of inhabitants immunity, in keeping with which 15-30 % of residents of various areas have antibodies.