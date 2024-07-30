Kyiv Health Department announces 4.5-fold increase in coronavirus cases

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus in Kyiv, the incidence rate has increased 4.5 times compared to June figures. This was reported by the director of the Health Department of the Ukrainian capital’s administration, Valentina Ginzburg, her words leads UNIAN.

A Health Department official clarified that 900 cases were recorded in July, which is 700 more than the month before.

Gisburg added that on average about 20 people are admitted to hospital per day, and the number of coronavirus victims since the beginning of the year is 52 people.

