Coronavirus Our attitude towards the coronavirus may soon change: “It’s a matter of where to die,” says Professor of Social Ethics

The coronavirus is still taking intensive care, especially the unvaccinated. If the hospital capacity lasts, a risk assessment will come up. We are used to other similar risks, reminds Jaana Hallamaa.

Finland is about to lift its interest rate restrictions in the coming weeks. One question when moving towards normal conditions is how many coronary patients the Finnish hospital system can withstand and how many coronary deaths we are prepared to accept.

Our attitudes towards the virus and its effects may change.

“Korona gets a lot of attention because it’s a new disease. Many other similar risks are just getting used to, ”says Professor of Social Ethics and Chairman of the National Social and Health Ethics Advisory Board. Jaana Hallamaa.

Similar risks include other diseases, such as influenza or cancer, as well as accidents or air pollution. However, these risks have been accepted in a way that does not involve the risks associated with the coronavirus.

“300 to 400 people a year have died from the flu, but they have become part of the annual course of the disease. This is the question of where to die. ”

It is likely that there will continue to be some people in the intensive care unit in Finland due to the coronavirus.

“I don’t think so [koronavirus] disappears completely “, says the chief physician of the intensive care unit of Kuopio University Hospital Stepani Bendel.

“If you’re unvaccinated, the disease is likely to go through.”

According to Jaana Hallamaa, Professor of Social Ethics, at this stage the focus should already be increasingly on the social impact of the corona epidemic: “Corona risks are not just health risks.” Photo from 2018.

On Monday Due to the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Finnish hospital wards had 93 people – 19 of them in intensive care.

Hospital nursing staff is showed frustration particularly the number of unvaccinated patients in intensive care.

“We have continued to treat coronary patients during the fall, and virtually everyone has been unvaccinated. When we know that vaccines are available, everyone who goes into intensive care feels useless, ”said the chief physician of intensive care. Tero Varpula From Jorvi Hospital to HS on Sunday.

Hospital capacity What is crucial for this is how unvaccinated people are distributed regionally, says Stepani Bendel, chief physician of the intensive care unit.

If the vaccination rate remains around 80%, the coronavirus may circulate a large proportion of the unvaccinated population, but these populations will not be evenly distributed across all hospital districts.

“[Rokottamattomat] are not distributed in such a way that one in five is randomly left unvaccinated. It probably works in such a way that there are more unvaccinated in some places than in other places, ”Bendel estimates.

The risk of getting a symptomatic infection is more than tenfold and the risk of getting intensive care is even higher compared to those vaccinated, says Bendel. Thus, if the virus circulates freely among the unvaccinated, some of them will be forced into intensive care.

Hospital mortality in intensive care for coronary heart disease in Finland is relatively low: about 16 per cent, while in the UK it is about 40, says Stepani Bendel, Chief Physician of Intensive Care at Kuopio University Hospital. In Finland, it has remained almost unchanged throughout the epidemic.

Bendel recalls that during the corona epidemic, the number of other respiratory infections has decreased. At some point, however, they will also be activated to pre-pandemic levels when restrictions are eased.

“[Influenssa] has not loaded the power departments terribly. The problem is that if we get a more active flu wave than normal, we will have more isolated cohorts, ”says Bendel.

This means that coronary and influenza patients must be kept separate in the wards, which in turn leads to a shortage of human resources.

According to Bendel, if the corona situation continues with regard to intensive care, it will not place an uncontrollable burden on medical care. When distributed throughout Finland, there are a small number of 20 patients. Without vaccinations, however, Finnish health care would currently face disaster, says Bendel.

Admittedly, it lasts longer due to the coronavirus than many other diseases that lead to the worst breathing process. For example, patients with pneumonia, or pneumonia, spend an average of 4 to 5 days, while patients with corona spend up to eleven.

“Yes, it eats intensive care units compared to normal.”

The level of coronary deaths is also likely to remain close to current levels if the number of ICU patients does not decrease.

“Mortality rates are very similar [kuin epidemian alkuvaiheessa]”Says Bendel, although hospital mortality in intensive care for coronary heart disease in Finland is relatively low: around 16 per cent, compared with around 40 per cent in the UK.

Even the flu Professor Jaana Hallamaa may take on different meanings when it is noticed that an influenza epidemic can also be avoided by changing the use.

Other illnesses or accidents are easily perceived as things that happen to the individual, while the nature of the corona pandemic has become more collective. To control, the coronavirus is more easily perceived as a matter that can affect itself.

On the other hand, according to Hallama, the risks caused by the coronavirus seem more easily manageable by the individual. Taking the vaccine is easier than stopping climate change or maintaining health in general.

“Korona is convenient in that it can be isolated into its own phenomenon,” says Hallamaa.

While the risks associated with the physical health of the corona epidemic and the strain on hospital care may become more readily acceptable in people’s minds, the social effects of the epidemic, such as exclusion and cautious changes in human relationships, come to the fore.

“Coronary risks are not just health risks.”

Somewhere however, the point will inevitably be a situation where people can no longer take care of the coronavirus. A decision must then be made as to what risks are to be tolerated and what to try to avoid.

“People can’t stand the alarm all the time. Life is really dangerous, ”says Hallamaa.