Coronavirus Organizations with developmental disabilities are concerned about the burden on people with intellectual disabilities and their families – “The service deficit caused by Korona must not be repeated”

The spring corona restrictions left many people with intellectual disabilities and their families alone, and now with the second wave of the corona epidemic, organizations fear the service shortage will widen further.

Many families of people with intellectual disabilities are currently very exhausted due to a lack of services. Recently, requests for help have come not only from families but also from those close to them.

This is what the Executive Director of the Finnish Association for the Mentally Handicapped says Marianna Ohtonen. The association collects information on the resilience of people with intellectual disabilities and their relatives during the corona epidemic.

“The family can no longer contact us when they are so exhausted, but someone close to them is worried,” Ohtonen describes.

He hopes that the municipalities will take a more active role in providing assistance and think of individual solutions to the situation of each family.

Specially for the speech impaired Corona time has been heavy and caused feelings of insecurity and loneliness.

“Communication equipment and aids are not necessarily used to the same extent as in a normal situation when the staff changes and there are a lot of deputies,” says Ohtonen.

Speech disability organizations survey it turns out that the Korona era has made it significantly more difficult for people with speech disabilities to communicate and socialize.

“68 percent of people with speech impairments felt that opportunities for communication and interaction decreased as a result of restrictions and measures caused by the corona,” says Ohtonen.

Inquiry according to, the use of masks also makes it difficult to understand speech when facial expressions and mouth movements are not supporting comprehension. For some speech-impaired people, the mask also makes it difficult to produce their own speech.

Interpreters also did not always get there either. In addition, the spring appeared situations, where those living in care homes were unable to meet their relatives for weeks or even months.

As many as 80 percent of respondents said they felt lonely, 33 percent depressed, and 27 percent anxious.

“My communication is very time consuming and only a few know how to communicate with me, including assistants. I am alienated from society, “said one survey answered.

The Christmas season tended to increase the feeling of loneliness.

“Loneliness has increased and the possibility of peer support has become challenging as the activities have been transferred to telephone and online,” Ohtonen says.

Disability- and in the spring, autism organizations carried out a project I Hear Me to map the coping of children and young parents with special needs during the Korona period.

76 per cent of the respondents felt that they did not receive enough help to cope with everyday life, says the December report of the organizations of the mentally handicapped. commitment. It appealed to service providers that the service deficit would no longer increase.

“All the support (temporary care) ended like a wall. No one offered any services to the farm. What would be done if a corona appeared in the family – no contingency plan, ”said one respondent.

The situation is not ideal even in normal times: 35% of the respondents have felt left without adequate help.

One-fifth of Finns with intellectual disabilities are also not covered by services, but even during the Korona period they have relied on the support of relatives and have often been left alone when communication becomes more difficult due to restrictions.

Disability services specialist Jaana Viemerö The Association of Finnish Municipalities says that municipalities are currently better prepared for special situations caused by the corona epidemic than in the spring. Based on the spring, the municipalities and special care districts have made plans for how to act in an emergency situation.

“Special care districts have also improved information and the accessibility of information so that they reach the target groups,” Viemerö says.

Among the concrete measures taken by special care districts and municipalities, Viemerö mentions, for example, deputy arrangements and plans for how the staff will react and what will be done for customers’ housing if corona infections occur in the unit.

“Of course, there are still challenges, such as the availability of staff in a situation of personal assistance. The situation is still on. ”

Developmental disability in many cases, the organizations’ statement mentions that treatment was interrupted in the spring without the service provider contacting the client. According to Viemerö, some municipalities have now started to actively contact their customers.

Viemerö says that the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities has discussed, in connection with the organizations’ statement, how to be able to get in touch with people who need help who are not already covered by services. According to Viemerö, in the rush of spring, people who were already in the service were easily prioritized.

Efforts are also being made to provide better help for those with speech difficulties.

“You have to look through each person’s communication skills and ability to reach out.”

Sewer is aware of the spring problems associated with meetings between residents of service homes and their relatives. At that time, many service homes categorically made decisions about home visits and seeing relatives for all clients.

“There were probably problems at the beginning, because the law was interpreted perhaps too simplistically,” says Viemerö.

“There was a situation like this that no one could have foreseen. The aim was to respond in such a way that customer safety was maintained. It was easy to make categorical decisions. ”