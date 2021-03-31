Coronavirus Opposition urges government to target restrictive measures more precisely: “Serious failure from the government,” Orpo describes the knockout on movement restrictions

There are also comments from government parties that attempts were made to warn of the problems with the bill

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo regards the government’s fully-fledged bill on movement restrictions as a “serious failure” by the government.

In its opinion completed on Wednesday, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs considered that the basic solution of the government’s proposal was contrary to proportionality when it banned movement altogether and could not be considered necessary within the meaning of the Constitution.

Orpo writes on Twitter that the government has come across what the Coalition, the rest of the opposition and part of the government had warned about in advance.

“We need to quickly take more targeted measures,” Orpo says.

The chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon according to the government should give up spectacles.

“The main problems at the moment are rallies in homes, construction sites, religious events for minorities, and sagging in shopping malls. Better and more limited measures are needed, not stopping society, ”Halla-aho commented on Twitter.

Petteri Orpo’s reference to the fact that some governing parties also warned about the problematic nature of the law means the Left Alliance in particular. Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) writes on Twitter that the Left Alliance has not been wary of tough measures, but of the way they are implemented.

According to Saramo, it was already feared in advance that the chosen method of restricting movement would not necessarily proceed in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Left Alliance Paavo Arhinmäki writes on Twitter that for another week he had already tried to say what the Committee on Constitutional Affairs said on Wednesday: banning movement is unconstitutional and bans must be strictly limited.

Parliamentary Basic Finnish members of the Social and Health Committee Arja Juvonen, Kaisa Juuso and Minna Reijonen criticized the government’s legislative work in its joint bulletin.

“The government has received criticism from numerous experts and even the Speaker of Parliament for the way in which laws related to the coronary crisis are being tried through in a hurry and in hut. This farce is a bottom line even at the level of this government. ”

According to Juvonen, Juuso and Reijonen, the activities of the government have caused great uncertainty in the corporate field.

“When information about the planned movement restrictions came, many entrepreneurs were already starting to prepare for the layoffs of their staff.”

The Greens MEP Ville Niinistö according to the government, it is still possible to impose a night curfew and ban home parties by law.

“Fundamental rights restrictions must move from smaller to larger logically,” Niinistö writes on Twitter. According to him, many other restrictions are still to be made.

“Enforced entry testing still depends on open decisions, not the law. It’s needed. A forced mask for public interiors can be ordered. The order of vaccines can be changed in a way that improves the effectiveness of the epidemic. These first. ”