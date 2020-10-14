Coronavirus Opposition in a wait-and-see attitude before the government’s evening school – amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act, live broadcast from the Estate House at 3.15 pm

Opposition parties are in principle in favor of keeping the threshold for re-introducing the stand-by law high. On the other hand, we do not want too restrictive restrictive measures to be introduced into normal legislation.

Opposition the representatives are in a “waiting position” and open-mindedly going today, Wednesday, to the government’s evening school at the Estate House.

The meeting, which starts at 4 pm, is due to focus on a broader reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been preparing for months. The situation of the coronavirus epidemic is also on the agenda in a joint consultation between government and opposition representatives.

The aim of the numerous sections of the Infectious Diseases Act is to introduce measures to combat the epidemic more widely, without declaring exceptional circumstances and resorting to the Emergency Preparedness Act, as was done in the spring.

“We approach substantively to the broader reform of the Infection Act, as it found casting defects in the spring. And it is good that the important issue is addressed in parliament, ”says the chairman of the Coalition Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen.

“On the other hand, we are very reluctant and cautious about the wider transposition of legislation that restricts people’s fundamental rights, freedom of establishment or even closure of business. There must be a high threshold, and the restrictions must be proportionate, ”Mykkänen adds.

Mykkänen reminds that the transition to exceptional conditions took place quite quickly in the spring, ie speed was not a problem.

“Right now, in the fight against the second wave of the epidemic, the most important thing would be to get communication in place. There should be clear maps of what is the situation in each region, ”Mykkänen hopes.

Basic Finns Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Jani Mäkelä says he is in a wait-and-see attitude before government evening school.

“The epidemic is on, and it’s good to be prepared for it. It is only ok that restrictions are made in the regions, but yes, decision-making power should be centralized at the national level, ”says Mäkelä.

According to Mäkelä, the hot potato of the corona epidemic is related to management problems and, for example, the lack of the much talked about corona fist.

According to Mäkelä, “really careful” must be especially in how much regional authorities can restrict business: “At least the losses caused by restrictions should be compensated.”

Christian Democrats the chairman of the parliamentary group Päivi Räsänen according to the premise is that the law on communicable diseases needs to be reformed.

“The details must be carefully considered so that citizens’ fundamental rights, freedoms of assembly and freedom of establishment are restricted as little as possible,” says Räsänen.

In the government’s draft law, Räsänen sees the problem as what the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) control over regional authorities would mean in practice.

“STM’s great control can also mean that political control is strengthened in relation to knowledge-based control,” Räsänen believes.

“Who in the end, outline restrictions on the fundamental rights that are essential for citizens and businesses? ” For example, Räsänen asks and considers the restrictions on physical activity to be fatal in terms of people’s weight management and fitness.

“The situation in recent weeks has shown that regional measures work surprisingly well, for example in Central Finland. Then other people’s lives are not restricted, ”says Räsänen.

“What worries me most is that if society is closed, mental health problems will increase and the economy will suffer,” says Räsänen.

Larger detached from the whole, some amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act have already progressed to Parliament, concerning, for example, restrictions on restaurant opening hours and customer numbers, as well as border formalities such as tests that will henceforth be required for travelers from abroad.

A draft of broader article additions to the Communicable Diseases Act to prepare in many ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic set out for statements on 11 September.

The proposals have hardly come up for public debate, but in a wide-ranging consultation, traders in particular have criticized the powers given to regional authorities to be excessive, as the HS has said.

Municipal and the powers of the regional administrations would increase with the changes, so that they could even close public spaces in shopping malls and halve the maximum number of passengers on buses if Hygiene measures and the avoidance of close contacts did not work.

In addition to shopping malls, other places that could be closed in the event of an epidemic would be swimming pools, spas, saunas, amusement parks, concert halls, cinemas, theaters, convention and exhibition centers, gambling and betting venues, museums and galleries.

New the law would empower the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to decide on substantial changes in health services for a period of three months.

During an exceptional pandemic, the regional government agency could order the municipality, for example, to increase the number of care places, to treat non-residents, to concentrate patients in one hospital or to provide health services even in a social housing unit.