Coronavirus Opposition accuses Marin’s government and officials of lying about masks – “It might be worth focusing on fighting that epidemic now,” says Mika Salminen of THL

THL’s Director of Health Safety, Mika Salminen, considers the accusations against the authorities to be “crap”.

Discourse the activities of the government and the authorities in relation to masks have once again received new rounds. Thursday during Question Time, opposition parties answered the question that concerns many citizens as well: Why are masks recommended now, when their benefits seemed to be underestimated in the spring?

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government and health authorities have even been accused of lying. The subject also sparked a debate in the budget debate on Friday.

“The Prime Minister admits the government lied about the need for all-spring masks because they weren’t there? Elsewhere, someone would be different, we have business as usual, ”the opposition party, the chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho wrote in his tweet on Thursday.

Managing Director of the Communications Office, former Member of Parliament Mikael Jungner also accused officials and the government on Twitter of “large-scale, planned lying”. Coalition MP Sanni Grahn-Laasonen again, he shared the news of Thursday’s Question Time debate with the slogans “the people would have deserved to hear the truth as early as spring”.

Government Party Center MP Mikko Kärnä considers the government to have been “a victim of official power”. In his press release, he calls for a change in the management of officials in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and for the activities of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) to be clarified.

“I know the Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila even ashamed? Now it’s not even a question of whether the mask recommendation should have been given as early as spring or not. The point is that we were all told, supposedly based on science, that there is no point in using masks. It was unequivocally Vale and utterly shameful! ” Kärnä states in his press release.

Criticism of the government escalated further on Friday as the Coalition expressed distrust in the Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuru (sd).

Such the allegations are serious. Do they have grounds?

The Marin government and authorities are thus interpreted as lying in such a way that the benefits of the masks would have been deliberately underestimated in the spring, as the recommendation was then unwilling due to the limited availability of masks.

“If we look at spring, what would have happened if we had given an extensive mask recommendation without masks available?” Marin said at Question Time on Thursday.

This statement was interpreted as an admission, telling the real reason why the mask recommendation was not issued in the spring. In reality, however, Marin has already identified the problem of mask availability in the spring, in plenary in early May. Then he also saidthat surgical mouth and nose pads “would definitely be helpful”. Not only were there not enough of them for the needs of the entire population, and therefore giving a mask recommendation would have been “completely irresponsible from the government”.

Thus, on Thursday, Marin did not provide any new information in this regard or any information that would contradict his spring statements.

What about accusations about the role of health authorities and experts in influencing government decisions?

Is it reasonable to say that the authorities have downplayed the benefits of the masks and misled citizens or decision-makers?

“Frankly, I think this is a nuisance,” says THL’s Director of Health Security. Mika Salminen.

“It might be worth focusing now on fighting that epidemic and not arguing about who ever said what. Situations evolve and assessments change as new things are learned. It would be a fool to lock someone’s opinion and not change it even if the screen changes. ”

attitude towards the authorities and experts face mask has changed significantly during the half year. In Finland, face masks have been treated with a sluggish approach, while mask recommendations and compulsions have already been introduced in many other countries in the spring.

When the mask recommendation came up for discussion over the spring, government officials suggested that the matter be clarified. A report published at the end of May the end result was that the benefits of face masks are scarce. Based on the research evidence, the effect of the use of face shields on the spread of respiratory infections was found to be minor or non-existent.

On the other hand, at the same time composed of experts in various fields the science panel advocated the use of face masks in public places and on public transport.

Soon, the World Health Organization (WHO) also updated its mask guidelines. In the beginning of June the organization considered that masks should be used in places where there is a high risk of the virus spreading as well as in places where it is difficult to maintain physical distance.

In August, the sound weights also changed in Finland. In early August, he is the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta and Salminen wrote In an opinion published in the HSthat consideration should be given to making a face mask recommendation. Mid-moon THL issued a recommendation on the use of face masks, and the government supported this. Today, therefore, the use of a face mask is recommended for everyone, and THL estimates that it can reduce infections.

What changed the rating?

“These are always seen as a whole: What is an assessment of functionality and usability? Do people adopt it? Is it possible to implement it? ” Salminen says. He has emphasized the importance of overall assessment in the past, for example In an interview with HS in May.

“In the spring, we came to that conclusion [ettei suositusta anneta] and by summer the epidemic had virtually ceased. The means should not be put in place until they are really needed. ”

According to Salminen, the spring assessment was affected by the uncertain evidence at the time about the effectiveness of face masks, the guidelines of the WHO and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the availability of masks.

“The WHO and ECDC guidelines also emphasized that it must not be the case that masks then become in short supply on the health side. This is certainly what the responsible authorities thought. ”

Now the situation is different. Masks are more readily available and the number of infections detected is on the rise. In the autumn, the risk of respiratory viruses will increase anyway, Salminen says.

“Now we need to use all the means that exist – including those that we’re not entirely sure how they work as a whole.”

There is more evidence of the benefits of face masks, but according to Salminen, it must also be accepted that there is “no concrete evidence” of all proactive measures taken at the population level.

“Also, the screen doesn’t always come out at once.”

“All the while, we’ve learned more about how masks work and how the virus behaves. It is now clear that infectivity can begin even before symptoms appear. It is one of the devilish properties of this virus in terms of control. ”

One the issue in the face mask discussion worries Salmi. He fears that other key measures to prevent the spread of viral infections will be overlooked as the debate focuses on face masks. Face masks alone cannot prevent the spread of the virus.

“The more people follow all the instructions – applying for a test if symptoms, keeping distances, hand hygiene, using a mask, avoiding gatherings – the better. Nothing alone is enough, all these means must be used. ”