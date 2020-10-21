In the Médipôle Lyon-Villeurbanne hospital (Rhône), the situation is worsening. The intensive care unit is on the verge of saturation: only two beds are still available. “Currently, there are 15 serious Covid patients, with daily requests to take new patients”, confides, Tuesday, October 20, Dr. Jean-Baptiste Putegnat, resuscitator, who fears that the second wave of coronavirus is more important than the first.

Faced with this situation, all hospitals in the region are called upon to deprogram non-urgent interventions. More than 60% of acts are canceled this week. However, the files are studied on a case by case basis. Patients who are not operated on are not at risk in the short term. The goal is to get as many places as possible. In the hospital, the cases of Covid-19 have already multiplied by five in one month.

