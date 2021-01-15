Coronavirus Only about four percent of positive coronavirus samples have been tested for variants: “Since December, the pace has intensified”

It is not possible to test every positive coronavirus test result in Finland separately for virus variants. However, with the help of Pcr tests, further studies can be focused on those results with a certain gene deficiency typical of the British variant.

Finland only four percent of positive coronavirus samples have so far been able to be tested for viral variants, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports.

“At our house to date, about four percent of all positive outcomes have been sequenced throughout the epidemic. After December, the pace has intensified and will continue to grow, ”says THL’s Head of Expert Microbiology Carita Savolainen-Kopra.

By Friday, 15 January, 61 coronavirus infections caused by modified coronavirus strains had been found in Finland. Two of these are caused by the South African variant and the rest by the British variant.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen said at a press conference on Thursday, January 14, that not all positive corona test results in Finland can be tested for variants. However, all infections from abroad are examined.

Positive coronavirus samples are further tested by sequencing. This method makes it possible to find out the “history” of the virus from the sample, ie what the virus is carrying.

Positive corona samples from the Hus area are being studied in collaboration with Huslab and the University of Helsinki’s Virology Laboratory. Sequencing of other hospital districts is currently being done in THL. However, Savolainen-Kopra says that the clinical microbiology laboratory of Tyks University Turku University Central Hospital and Fimlab, which provides laboratory services, are starting sequencing.

“In addition, the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine is involved. It is possible to buy additional capacity there. We have already bought, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.

Virus variants have been observed all over Finland, but so far they have focused on tourists.

“Mostly they have come from border testing. The rest are mainly contacts in these cases, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.

So far, three cases have been found in Finland where it has not been possible to trace the virus variant to tourists or their contacts. Savolainen-Kopra says that in these cases, however, the tracing is still in progress.

“If we start to find cases unrelated to travel in any way, it is a sign that there is a spread in society. At that point, you need to think about how much of the sequencing targeting should be directed to the boundary. ”

Positive samples are also further tested by a separate pcr test at both THL and Huslab. The Pcr test is faster than sequencing and serves as a kind of way to screen samples selected for sequencing.

“It gives an indication that the sample may contain a variant virus. This will be used to select samples for sequencing, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.

Sometimes testing can be speeded up by so-called pooling, i.e. examining several samples at the same time. However, the method cannot be used for sequencing, nor would it necessarily save time or resources at all in PCR testing.

“Polarization can usually be used in a situation where the assumed proportion of detected positives is low. At that stage, if we start to pool already known corona samples, there will be difficulties, because there is already more work to dismantle the pools, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.

Helsinki and in the Hus area of ​​the Uusimaa Hospital District, some viral modification has been observed in the UK, mostly in tourists.

“The unfortunate fact is that the British version can be found in some of our positive data,” says Hus’s director of diagnostics. Lasse Lehtonen.

Lehtonen says that at Huslab, virtually all coronavirus samples are tested with a PCR test. The British viral variant lacks certain gene fragments, such as the S gene, the deficiency of which is detected by the most commonly used pcr test in Hus.

Sequencing can thus be targeted to S gene-negative samples, which currently account for approximately 2.5% of all positive corona test results in the Hus region. This will help you find out what type of virus it is.

“It is quite possible to be able to type all S-gene negative test results from positive samples and confirm the proportion of the British variant,” says Lehtonen.

“If the number of positives starts to rise sharply, then the capacity for typing will run out at some point. At that point, it is more important to know roughly the trend than to look at absolute figures. ”

Lehtonen According to Finland, Finland receives important research data from Denmark, for example, where the prevalence of the British variant has been monitored since December.

“Prevalence of the British variant [Tanskassa] has grown pretty fast. It has more or less doubled every week, ”says Lehtonen.

“Now let’s see how things are going in Finland. If we have a starting level of a couple of percent, it remains to be seen if we can keep it under control. ”