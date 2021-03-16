Coronavirus Only a few children are at risk of developing a serious illness from the corona: Less than 20 infected children have been hospitalized in Hus

The risk groups for coronavirus do not apply in the same way to children as to adults. For example, a child with asthma has a low risk of being hospitalized.

Certain diseases are more susceptible to coronavirus severe disease. Such a disease is, for example, asthma that requires continuous medication, and adults in this risk group receive a coronary vaccine before a basic healthy population.

In Finland, approximately one in ten children suffers from asthma. Specialist in infectious diseases for children in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Harri Saxen notes, however, that asthma in children has not been classified as a risk factor for coronavirus.

Thus, caregivers of children with asthma do not need to be particularly concerned about the safety of their child. The same message applies to a large extent to every child with a basic illness and their guardian.

“We have very few clear children at risk. They are mostly children with some form of severe lung disease, ”Saxen says.

Saxen’s rough estimate is that there are “dozens or hundreds” of children at risk in Finland. For example, according to Saxen, most children with cancer are not at much higher risk than healthy children.

Also Director of the Vaccine Research Center, Professor Mika Rämet notes that the risk of serious coronavirus disease is low even if the child has, for example, lung disease or medication that affects the immune system.

“Sure, we are all concerned about children, but fortunately there have been very few cases requiring hospitalization in children under 12 years of age,” says Rämet.

According to Harri Saxen, less than 20 children have been hospitalized in the Hus area during the epidemic due to a coronary infection.

“Even in some of these cases, the child has had a urinary tract infection, for example, and Korona has also been found as a side finding in the studies. However, the main cause has been other than corona infection. There have been two or three patients in the intensive care unit. ”

According to Saxen, hospitals have not seen that underage asthma patients infected with corona are more likely to be hospitalized.

In addition, he believes that due to a severe lung illness as vulnerable to the child’s parents have ensured that the contacts are kept to a minimum.

About the coronavirus and enough is still not known about coronary vaccines in children, so the youngest children receive a coronary vaccine probably not until next year.

In the light of current knowledge, children do not develop coronavirus disease more easily than adults. In addition, the disease is typically mild in children, and a severe form of the disease is very rare in them.

“However, this does not mean that a virus variant that causes a more difficult disease for children would not be possible,” says Mika Rämet.

Rämet thinks that in the summer or autumn at the latest, more information will be available on how the first coronary vaccines work in people over 12 years of age.

“In other words, you don’t have to wait indefinitely for actions to be taken on the basis of information,” says Rämet.

Difficult Cases of the disease have also been reported in children, so coronation vaccination of children is essential both for the coronavirus disease in children and for the epidemic as a whole, Rämet states.

According to him, the completion of research data can also be expected when starting vaccinations under 12 years of age. This will, for example, know the appropriate dose of vaccine and ensure the expected vaccine responses.

“If there are changes in the severity of the disease in children, the situation may need to be reassessed. The principle is that children deserve the medicines and vaccines they have studied, ”says Rämet.

“But fortunately at this point for children, the situation is such that we can expect knowledge about vaccines to accumulate through research.”

Swamps emphasizes, however, that research takes time. This is because vaccines for children go through the same steps as vaccines for adults, and studies are progressing by age group.

Husin Saxen estimates that coronary vaccines can also be given to the youngest children of all, as long as there is evidence of their safety. He recalls that other vaccines are also given to children under one year of age.

“Vaccines may not be given to very young children, because if the child’s mother has received the vaccine, the antibodies are usually passed on to the child as well.”