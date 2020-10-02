These are initiatives that warm the hearts of caregivers. The online jackpots have been increasing for months to support them, reports France 2, Friday, October 2. There are thousands of them that aim to help medical personnel. In the cardiology department of a hospital, these sums made it possible to better equip nurses’ rest rooms. “It’s Christmas early“, launches one of them, whose smile we can guess despite the mask.

This new material was collected by the association “Solidarity with caregivers“, created by comedian Anne Roumanoff. Thus, at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis), Amaryllis Saphir, a nursing assistant, is delighted with the arrival of a fridge which allows him to put his bowl in the fridge.The total amount of these jackpots amount to 18 million euros on Leetchi and eight million on HelloAsso, according to the journalist Nabila Tabouri, present on the set of 13 Hours, Friday .