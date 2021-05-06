Coronavirus One million infections exceeded in Sweden – Stockholm unexpectedly overtakes vaccine schedule, appointment application crashes

On Thursday, there was a commotion at Sweden’s largest vaccine center when a day earlier it was decided to bring forward the vaccination schedule. At the same time, the limit of one million coronavirus infections was exceeded in Sweden.

Stockholm

Fortunately let it be, says the nurse Julia Cezar.

He has just injected a coronary vaccine spike Maria Thunvallin arm.

“It feels good now, this has been awaited for a long time,” says Thunvall.

He arrived immediately in the morning at the Kista Exhibition Center in Stockholm, which hosts Sweden’s largest vaccination center.

“I don’t have a habit of taking vaccines, but this seemed important to the whole world so that we could go on with our lives as usual.”

Thunvall was one of many Stockholmers aged 55-59 who received their first coroner vaccination on Thursday.

It was a kind of surprise, as Stockholm County decided on Wednesday to move to the final vaccination phase on an accelerated schedule, which meant that from Thursday onwards, Stockholm began vaccinating non-at-risk people.

Originally, Stockholm was not scheduled to move into the final phase of vaccinations until next week.

Now, 55-59-year-olds were the first to get vaccinated. Subsequently, vaccinations are to be divided into age groups at a time, in stages, until all those who have received them have been vaccinated.

Martin Karlsson booked an appointment right on Wednesday when vaccinations opened for people over 55 years of age.­

When the news of advancing vaccinations came, the vaccination booking app was badly congested and crashed. More than half a million people logged into the app in a short time. More than half of the county’s 55-59-year-olds had time to book a vaccination period on Wednesday. That means about 78,000 people.

“It was chaos,” Thunvall laughs.

“Fortunately, I got time for this day. I wanted to get it as fast as possible. ”

Kistan the vaccine center is operated by the health company Werlabs, which during the coronary pandemic has run extensive testing activities in addition to vaccinations. CEO and co-owner Henrik Forsberg says the vaccine center is at its best able to vaccinate about 10,000 people a day.

“Now vaccine deliveries are at a level where we can vaccinate about 2,800 people a day. When more deliveries come, we will accelerate. ”

Forsberg himself woke up to the dangers of the coronavirus early. His wife’s doctor’s friend was the first coronary patient in intensive care in Stockholm.

Henrik Forsberg, CEO of Werlabs, monitored the progress of vaccinations at the Kista Exhibition Center.­

“The disease is dangerous, and we realized it early on. That’s why we set out as a company to develop testing activities first and later the distribution of vaccines. ”

As a private company, Werlabs has run the Kista Vaccine Center since mid-April on behalf of Stockholm County.

Approximately 3.5 million doses of vaccine have now been distributed in Sweden, with at least 33% of Swedes over the age of 18 receiving the first dose. In Finland, at least the first dose of vaccine has been given to about 38 per cent of people over 16 years of age.

The rate of vaccination is set to accelerate in the near future, which is desirable as the infection situation is still poor.

On Thursday, the limit of one million coronavirus infections was exceeded in Sweden. At the same time, the Public Health Agency said it expects the infection situation to improve towards the summer if the current restrictions are well respected.

However, the situation is still serious due to both the number of infections and the pressure on medical care.

Kistan crowds flow to the exhibition center at a steady pace.

The huge exhibition hall has turned into an operations center where vaccines are distributed like a conveyor belt. In recent days, however, the pace has slowed down for a while.

Only 800 vaccines were given on Tuesday. The reason is that vaccination times have been significantly missed recently. That is why Stockholm County decided to bring forward the vaccination schedule and open up vaccinations to a larger group.

People lined up at safety intervals, keeping the vaccination site.­

Why have vaccination times not been used?

“It can only be speculated,” says Forsberg.

“At first, times go by fast, but then the pace calms down. It is possible that the age group simply ran out of people. But with the vaccinations now moving to stage four, the times went by immediately. ”

With a caregiver has injected the vaccine, the vaccinated go to the quarters to sit in a large waiting room. There is also a couple sitting there Katriina Wilkki and Svetozar Serafimovski.

Katriina Wilkki and her husband Svetozar Serafimovski were pleased to receive the vaccine.­

They are happy with the vaccine. The most important thing is that you may now be able to return home to Finland, Wilkki says. He was born in Helsinki, but now lives with his family in Solna.

“I last visited Helsinki at the end of 2019. I really want to get to meet my parents and siblings. ”

“Hopefully the pace of vaccination will pick up and we’ll get back to normal soon,” he says.