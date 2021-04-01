Coronavirus One million Finns have been vaccinated against corona immediately after Easter – The pace of vaccination will accelerate when a record number of vaccines are expected to arrive in Finland in April

Delivery volumes in April are still uncertain due to the volatility of Astra Zeneca, says Mia Kontio, THL’s leading expert. Finland is also expected to start using Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at the end of April, but the company’s delivery volumes will be moderate at first.

In Finland more than a million coronavirus vaccine doses have been given, the government said on Twitter on Thursday.

In total, there are about 930,000 vaccinated.

Leading expert of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio estimates that the milestone of one million vaccinated people may be reached as early as Easter, as vaccinations are also underway on Good Friday and Monday. However, vaccination is not necessarily as widespread these days as it is on weekdays.

However, one million people will be registered by next week at the latest.

“Yes, that limit will certainly be broken when more than 100,000 people are vaccinated here every week,” Kontio says.

Bridge More than 280,000 vaccine doses have arrived in Finland this week. Kontio says that in the next three weeks, it is estimated that about 200,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in Finland per week.

In the last week of April, a record number of vaccines may arrive in Finland.

“Then there could be about 350,000 vaccines, but the amount is still very uncertain,” says Kontio.

Uncertainty is largely due to Astra Zeneca’s vaccine deliveries. According to Kontio, the pharmaceutical company has ensured the number of vaccines at its worst on the day before delivery.

Astra Zeneca’s delivery volumes are also very variable.

“This week they received 120,000 servings, but last week they received 13,000,” Kontio says.

According to Kontio, the delivery volumes of the coroner vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and Biontech are more stable: the company’s vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Finland in April in approximately 150,000 doses per week.

According to Kontio, about 40,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna come to Finland every other week.

American The Johnson & Johnson coroner vaccine was approved in the EU in March. The company has announced that it will start delivering vaccines to Europe on April 19th.

“We estimate we would have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in use in the last week of April. The quantities to be delivered are probably at least initially about 20,000 servings a week, but the quantities for May are not yet known, ”says Kontio.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from other coronary vaccines in that it requires only one dose. According to Kontio, specific decisions about who will be given the vaccine have not yet been made.

“According to the marketing authorization, there are no restrictions other than the minimum age. It can be given to those who are at that stage in the order of vaccination. ”

In Finland there is now widespread consideration in targeting coronary vaccinations in areas with a clearly weaker epidemic situation.

The government made a proposal on targeting vaccinations on Wednesday, but it is a condition that at-risk groups and people over the age of 70 have received the first dose of the vaccine. Vaccinations for at-risk groups and older age groups are still in progress, so regional targeting could only take place later in the spring.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta stated to HS on Mondaythat additional vaccines for the worst affected areas should be decided immediately. According to Tervahauda, ​​a quick decision would allow the vaccines to reach the areas within a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the chairman of the national vaccination expert group, professor Ville Peltola said in turn HS that the importance of regional emphasis would be negligible if it were to be implemented in May, for example.

THL’s Kontio is on the same lines as Peltola.

“The importance of targeting is obviously diluted the later it starts,” he says.

“In any case, we are getting to the point where by the end of June or the beginning of July everyone who has wanted to have received at least one dose of vaccine. The closer it gets, of course the importance of weighted distribution is less. ”