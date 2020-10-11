Coronavirus One law may soon give the authorities the right to close the mall’s premises – now many are annoyed that the proposal does not define what a mall is

The proposed amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act listed customer facilities that a municipality or regional government agency could close to prevent the spread of a coronavirus epidemic.

What is there a mall? Is it already a combination of one store and a hair salon or just a giant mega-center with its shops, cinemas, restaurants and even health centers?

The question arose as the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has prepared several temporary amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They are due to be submitted to Parliament this month. After the Emergency Preparedness Act, the Communicable Diseases Act is the most significant law by which Finland tries to stop the coronavirus.

According to the draft, for example, a shopping center could be closed if the coronavirus pandemic worsens if other Hygiene Measures are not sufficient.

Infectious Diseases Act the changes are now to give municipalities and regional government agencies more powers to control the disease without the need for exceptions or a contingency law.

Among other things, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health proposes that if it is not enough to take care of safety gaps or limit the number of customers, the municipality or regional government agency would have the power to close shopping center premises as a last resort.

Other places that could be closed in the event of an epidemic would be swimming pools, spas, saunas, amusement parks, concert halls, cinemas, theaters, convention and exhibition centers, gambling and betting venues, museums and galleries. Festivals and markets could also be banned.

Councilor Kirsi Ruuhonen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health tells HS that a clarification has been added to the draft proposal that “public premises could be excluded from shopping malls, excluding retail premises and premises of other service providers”.

“Performance is currently being finalized and this is also one of the questions to be specified, ”Ruuhonen answers the question whether the shopping center itself will be defined in more detail in the presentation.

For example, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) does not support the new “closure clause” of customer premises in the Communicable Diseases Act. The closure of shopping centers would mean that individual business premises on shopping or shopping center premises should also be maintained.

The closure of business premises would in practice be equivalent to a ban on doing business, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy believes.

Restaurants was already closed in the spring during exceptional circumstances for a couple of months under the Accommodation and Catering Act. Under the Communicable Diseases Act, on the other hand, restaurant opening hours and customer numbers have been restricted, and now restrictions are being tightened again.

The amendment to the Infection Act concerning restaurants is in force until the end of October, but a proposal to extend it until the end of February has already been submitted to Parliament. The Committee on Social Affairs and Health will discuss the matter next time on Tuesday.

There is no follow-up to this law either. Members of the committee who also belong to government parties are struck by the fact that restrictions on opening hours and customer seats apply to all restaurants, ie not only nightclubs but also small canteens and service stations.

Shopping center The lack of a definition in the new bill still being prepared amazes the Finnish Shopping Center Association and the Association of Property Owners and Builders (Rakli). According to them, it is completely unclear what is the definition of a shopping mall.

The website of the shopping center association does provide a definition of combinations of retail space of different sizes with sons, but STM’s presentation only talks about a “shopping center”.

According to the association, for example, a shopping center is smaller than a shopping center, not to mention a hypermarket. Both the number of business premises and the size of the structure matter.

Organizations According to the opinion, the grocery trade and, for example, the hardware trade are such critical industries for society’s security of supply that their smooth operation must be ensured in all circumstances.

Also important are postal services, a pharmacy, travel and money transfer services, and a specialty store.

“It would be catastrophic to close down industries that are critical to security of supply. Even in the spring, during the stand-by law, no such drastic measures were taken, ”the organizations say.

“We would like clarification on how to define a mall. A large part of our industry’s offices are located in the same physical building, for example a café or a lunch canteen, ”says Rasi, who represents construction and interior decoration stores.

Business the central federation EK also finds it very unclear what kind of property meets the definition of a shopping center.

“It is good to note that shopping centers now also have public service facilities, such as health center receptions,” the EK statement said.

EK also points out that shopping centers and malls are often located at transport hubs, so that their closure would also hamper the operation of public transport.

According to the regional government agencies, exceptional conditions should be restored in Finland if stores are closed.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health emphasizes that the Communicable Diseases Act does not allow for the closure of shopping center stores, but this was not directly apparent from the draft amendment.