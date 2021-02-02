Coronavirus One in ten artists plans a change of industry due to a pandemic – almost a quarter of theater and music professionals have considered it

Dance professionals have considered or have already done the most.

Multi the artist is considering a change of field due to a coronavirus pandemic, says the Center for the Promotion of the Arts and the Cultural Policy Research Center Cupore barometer.

The full 2020 barometer will be published in mid-April.

According to the barometer, 13 per cent of artists have changed fields or considered it due to the corona pandemic. Artists in the fields of dance (32 per cent), circus (27 per cent), performing arts (22 per cent) and music (22 per cent) have given the most consideration.

Artists and artistic work in municipalities The barometer consists of two surveys, one for artists and one for municipal cultural managers. 1,080 people responded to the survey of artists, and responses were received from 160 municipalities. Responses were collected in September – October 2020.

About three of the four artists (76 percent of respondents) said the coronavirus situation had affected their work, mostly negatively. The effects have been, for example, cancellations or transfers of job opportunities, closures of traineeships and a reduction in audience and buyers.

The work has had the greatest impact on the work of circus, stage and dance artists and musicians, the least on literary workers, of whom 62 per cent said the corona situation had affected their work.

About a third of municipalities (31 per cent) have sought to alleviate the situation of professional artists, for example through business support that artists with entrepreneurial status have been able to apply for. Some municipalities have also provided, for example, rent relief and additional grants.

Small some of the artists also spoke about the positive effects of the Korona period on their work. These include, for example, becoming a more integrated part of teleworking and the opportunity to focus on internships.