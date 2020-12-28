Coronavirus One in five patients has not been treated in dental care in Helsinki – the pandemic will also be seen in children’s mouths

There will be about 100,000 fewer oral dental visits in the city of Helsinki this year than usual.

Helsinki dental care is severely congested. The queues have arisen from non-rushed customers transferred due to the corona pandemic, as well as new customers accumulated in the autumn when demand for dental care has returned to normal.

The congestion arose last spring when the corona pandemic struck when unhurried oral health care was run down and part of the dental workforce had to be transferred to coronary operations.

About 20 percent of the planned number of customers was not handled this year. There will be about 100,000 fewer visits to the city’s oral dentistry this year than usual.

At the end of the summer, dental care began to dismantle the queue. There are still hundreds of customers in the queue, says Helsinki’s leading dentist Sinikka Varsio.

“We are still within the limits of the requirements of the care guarantee. According to it, urgent treatment should be achieved within six months of the assessment of the need for treatment. “

Varsio estimates that there are several hundred patients waiting in line for treatment.

Helsinki is now trying to dismantle the queues by adding a purchase service and a new service voucher, which will also replace the research commissioned at certain private stations and the entire treatment period. The customer’s deductible on this note is the same as in the city’s own dental care.

It still takes time to unload the queues, the senior dentist estimates Sebastian Kaste From the city of Helsinki.

“We’re doing extra work and trying to relieve the pressure with purchasing services and service vouchers, but yes it will still take more than months.”

Pandemian the real consequences may not become apparent until the coming years, as switching treatment can sometimes be fatal. Sometimes a delay in the procedure can eventually lead to more extensive treatment than expected.

“Waiting for oral health problems doesn’t get better. It may happen that the delay in tooth patching over time turns into root canal treatment. Of course, during the pandemic, we have tried to treat precisely those clients whose need for care is particularly critical, ”says Kaste and encourages Helsinki residents to contact them about possible changes in oral health.

Queue has also accumulated in orthodontic care for children. Of these, in Helsinki, in a pandemic situation, only the urgent and necessary treatments that had already been started could be continued, and no new orthodontic treatments have been started since the spring.

“Unfortunately, the start of new non-urgent orthodontic treatments will be postponed to next year,” Varsio says.

Usually, the aim is to schedule children’s orthodontic care according to the need for orthodontics and the period of development of the child’s bite and teeth. Orthodontics is easier to implement. These may not have been possible now in line with these periods of development.

“These can be started later, but the treatment can take longer and take more resources from us,” Varsio says.