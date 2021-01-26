Coronavirus “One hundred times had already been booked in the first hour” – The appointment system opened on Tuesday incorrectly informs some that there are no more vaccination times

Manufacturers’ supply difficulties are slowing down the pace of vaccination in the Helsinki metropolitan area. 91-year-old Ahti Suomi, who has previously considered her turn, has already set aside time for vaccination.

In Helsinki vaccination of people over the age of 85 may take at least until the end of February. This is the assessment of the city’s director of health and substance abuse services Leena Turpeinen, if vaccination is continued at the currently known weekly dose levels.

Helsinki will start vaccinating the population over the age of 85 next week, on February 1.

In Vantaa, vaccination of the age group started already last week, as the city contacted them themselves to make an appointment. In Espoo, the first times for the elderly are reserved for Wednesday.

Bridge Currently, only a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and Biontech is available, the availability of which is based on estimates of vaccination rates. Companies have had difficulty delivering the quantities of vaccines they originally promised to EU countries.

In addition, Moderna’s vaccine has been granted a marketing authorization, which is coming to Finland in a total of less than two others in a joint EU procurement.

A marketing authorization is pending for Astra Zeneca. Admittedly, that too has warned that it may initially supply fewer vaccines than it previously promised.

Next There are a total of about 5,000 vaccine doses to be given in Helsinki per week, but a large part of them must be reserved for booster vaccines. More than 2,000 doses are used for new vaccinees, Turpeinen estimates.

At the moment, the pace could only be accelerated by getting more vaccines, for example from another manufacturer.

“After all, we accept everything that is available. If there was more vaccine, we would inject at a rapid pace, ”says Turpeinen.

About 14,000 people over the age of 85 live in Helsinki, 2,500 of whom have already received the vaccine in a nursing or senior home.

Pace will slow down further the following week. The first injections can be estimated at just over 1,000.

Helsinki currently has estimates of vaccine dose levels for week 12, ie until the end of March.

Initially, the weekly numbers will decrease from the current level, but from week 8, ie from the end of February onwards, they are expected to increase, gradually doubling from the current level.

Espoo and Vantaa do not provide estimates of the availability of vaccines well into the future, as the situation is uncertain.

“At the moment, it looks like getting the vaccine in the coming weeks is a bit of a question mark,” says the chief chief physician. Anu Mustakari From Espoo.

It is only completely safe next week in Espoo, ie the first week of February.

“If all goes well, we could have some thousands of vaccines from week 6 onwards. And if there are supply difficulties, you can run around a thousand vaccine countries. ”

Uusimaa residents opened access to an electronic system today, Tuesday, where vaccine shifts can set aside time to take the coronavirus vaccine. The system address is koronarokotusaika.fi.

In Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, people over the age of 85 and their carers are the first to be vaccinated. In some municipalities in Uusimaa, everyone over the age of 80 is the first to be vaccinated.

Appointment began on Tuesday in the metropolitan area brisk.

“During the first hour, a hundred times had already been booked,” says Leena Turpeinen about the situation in Helsinki.

On Tuesday, the appointment system has shown some users that all vaccination times in Helsinki have already expired. However, this is not the case according to Turpeinen, but it is a technical fault that the city is currently investigating.

“Times are not over, we have thousands of times created,” he says in an email.

In Vantaa the elderly are contacted by telephone to make an appointment.

“It has been seen from the system that our citizens have also booked times themselves. It’s been great to see, ”says the head of preventive health care Piia Niemi-Mustonen From Vantaa.

According to Mustakari, the “need for information and willingness to book times” is also gratifyingly great for the people of Espoo.

Vantaa and Espoo will open new times in the system as the availability of the vaccine is confirmed. It’s typically about a week at a time.

Vaccination times may therefore end temporarily in the middle of next week, for example. In that case, you may want to check back later, for example, the next day.

You can also book an appointment by phone from the municipality-specific numbers. The number in Helsinki is 09 310 46300 and in Espoo 09 816 34800. Vantaa will tell you about the number in the invitation letters sent home.

Earlier in January, 91-year-old Ahti Suomi was worried about getting an appointment for a coronary vaccine. Now the time is reserved. Espoo has informed the elderly with a letter that Posti estimates will be received on Wednesday 27 January.­

HS said in early January from Espoo Ahti from Finland, who wondered how information about his own vaccination shift would reach him. As a visually impaired person, he cannot read information from the internet or magazines.

Now there is no need to worry anymore, as 91-year-old Finland already has a vaccination period reserved for this week. He received information about the opening of the appointment phone from his son and neighbor.

“I called there. There it was said that they would call back sometimes. Then I also called the normal booking number of Espoo Hospital. They also called back. ”

Finland told the hospital appointment that the call was an injury and that he would like time for vaccination.

“When I said my age, he said yes it will be arranged through this. He was a very clear-cut and friendly person, ”says Finland and says that he is satisfied with the time.

“There’s that feeling, though, that the old man is still human when he gets into that.”