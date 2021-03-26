Coronavirus One hundred infections have already been diagnosed in Turku’s corona cluster – “We have challenging times ahead,” says the city’s infectious disease doctor

Twenty new infections have been reported in the cluster since Monday. The causative agent of the infections is a variant of the South African virus variant still present.

Turku the coronavirus situation is awkward and does not seem to be receding, the city of Turku announced on Friday afternoon.

“We have challenging times ahead and the corona situation is not slowing down. Therefore, all possible measures are needed to control the situation, ”says the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in the release Jutta Peltoniemi From the city of Turku.

In Turku, a total of one hundred coronary infections have already been diagnosed among international university students. About twenty of these have been found since Monday. About 160 cluster-related exposures are known.

Tracing work continues, according to the city. According to the City of Turku, the tracing delay has now been closed.

Last over the weekend, the police monitored the departure of quarantine and isolation exchange students in Turku.

Student quarantines and isolations last for an individually assessed time. According to a press release from the city on Friday, guarding by security guards will continue until the end of March and onwards if necessary.

Guarding ensures that there are no student gatherings and that common areas remain closed.

Guarding is carried out in the Student Village and in the vicinity of the Luolavuori and Varissuo student housing sites.

On the last weekend of March, the anti-coronation bus will visit Turku Student Village for the second time. The bus provides free coronavirus testing without a separate referral.

Worn out on Wednesday of the week, a further variant of the South African virus variant was confirmed to be the cause of the widespread infections among students.

“So far, we don’t know where the variant has come from. These will become clear later when the entire genome of the virus is known, ”said Chief Physician of Molecular Microbiology and Virology at Turku University Central Hospital. Tytti Vuorinen.