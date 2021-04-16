Coronavirus On Monday, you can also get to the terrace in Southern Finland – This is how the lifting of the restaurant lock was visible in Lapland and Ostrobothnia

The chief physicians of the three hospital districts consider the reduction of opening hours and the ban on dancing and singing to be sufficiently effective restrictive measures.

Restaurants will reopen in most of Finland after a month-long closure on Monday. The closure, which began in early March, was intended to reduce coronavirus exposures and infections.

Prior to the closure, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, extensive infection chains left the restaurants, and exposures occurred despite hygiene measures and restrictions.

What kind the risk of opening restaurants next week is? It can be assessed in a week at the earliest, but indications of the impact of the closure will be available elsewhere in the country.

Restaurants in Southern Ostrobothnia, Åland and Lapland were allowed to open before Easter. In Lapland, only restaurants in the Kittilä municipality area remained closed until last week.

The end of the restaurant lock did not turn the infection curves upwards. Chief Infectious Disease Markku Broas The Lapland Hospital District says that the situation in Lapland is now exceptionally good, as the incidence of infections in the hospital district is the lowest in Finland, ie 11.9.

Incidence describes the number of cases per 100,000 population over a two-week period. The national incidence is about 95.1.

“We have not seen any increase in infections since the lock was removed. On the contrary, our situation is exceptionally calm, ”says Broas.

Broas as other experts interviewed by HS estimate that restaurant functional restrictions and opening space restrictions play a more significant role than closure. After the closure, the ban on dancing and singing has continued in Lapland’s restaurants.

“The risks are great in karaoke bars and nightclubs. In places where people sing or speak loudly and dance together, ”Broas says.

According to him, the effectiveness of the restrictive measures is shown by the fact that at Easter, tens of thousands of tourists from high-incidence areas visited Lapland.

“However, it didn’t show up in our infection rates. During Easter week in Lapland, only eight infections were detected, four of which were among tourists, ”says Broas.

Southern Ostrobothnia restaurants also opened in late March. Infections in the province have not started to grow since then.

“In us, infections have spread through family circles and other social contacts. There were no restaurant-borne infections here in the early part of the year before the restaurant closure, ”says the chief physician. Elina Kärnä From the South Ostrobothnia Hospital District.

In Southern Ostrobothnia, some infections spread from restaurants were detected last year. Kärnä estimates that the restrictions on the opening of pubs and bars, as well as the ban on dancing and singing, have now eliminated the infections.

“Especially the restrictions on watering restaurants have been important,” says Kärnä.

Northern Ostrobothnia the restaurant closure ended a week ago. Earlier in the week, it was reported that exposures had been detected in restaurants in the Oulu region immediately.

Chief Medical Officer Juha Korpelainen From the Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District, says that the end of the closure has not been reflected in the infection rates in the area.

“On the other hand, restaurant infections before the closure were only a small fraction of the infections. On a weekly basis, we are talking about well under ten percent, maybe a few percent, ”says Korpelainen.

The coronavirus epidemic is now clearly better controlled in northern Finland than in southern Finland. Although the increase in more susceptible viral variants has further increased the risk of infection, Markku Broas believes that the opening of restaurant doors may not be reflected in the infection figures in the south either.

“As long as the restrictions are able to be strict, that is, there will be a ban on dancing and singing in restaurants and drinking will be stopped early enough, I don’t think there is a high risk of an increase in infections,” Broas estimates.