Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The circumstance of the Coronavirus pandemic still hangs over the world, casting a shadow over all aspects of human life on the planet, and with it the precautionary measures and awareness raising among people are increasing, especially as we are heading a few days after Eid al-Fitr, in which family visits and social gatherings abound, as a celebration. On this happy occasion.

Meanwhile, the responsible authorities are betting – in addition to the measures that are being taken – on the great awareness that has become a major feature of the majority of people, in addition to commitment and adherence to the announced measures to limit the spread of that virus, eliminate it and return life to its previous state as soon as possible.

In this context, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the health sector in the Emirates, stressed the importance of continuing to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures, during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and avoiding all behaviors that may harm the achievements made in surrounding the spread of the virus, and the decrease in cases of infection during the stage. Past.

She indicated that being lenient with the precautionary requirements, such as physical distancing and wearing a muzzle during social events, led in earlier times to an increase in cases of the new Corona virus, and caused entire families to be infected, which necessitates everyone to exercise utmost caution and caution during Eid al-Fitr and avoid Visits and family gatherings.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani said in statements to the Emirates News Agency “WAM”: The holiday period requires more commitment to preventive measures, and to provide as much protection as possible for the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and children, who we recommend staying away from all forms of gatherings related to holidays, such as family visits, shopping, etc. Among the activities that may carry a risk of their infection with the virus. The “National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority” has called on all members of society to cooperate and adhere to procedures and instructions, to avoid family visits and gatherings, and to limit them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, while being careful to wear masks, and to adhere to physical distancing while sitting with adults Age and people with chronic diseases.

The authority called for offering congratulations and blessings on the holiday to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, not exchanging gifts and food between neighbors, and refraining from distributing the Eid to children or even spending it from banks and circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that.

For its part, many Arab countries preempted Eid al-Fitr by announcing a set of decisions and measures aimed at preserving the safety and health of community members. In the Sultanate of Oman, the Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus announced that Eid Al-Fitr prayers were not held, and gatherings and celebrations of all kinds were banned in various forms. Sites, including beaches, parks and public gardens, during Eid.

In turn, the Iraqi government announced the imposition of a comprehensive curfew during the coming Eid al-Fitr days to prevent the outbreak of the new Corona virus, while Egypt decided to close shops, malls, theaters and cinemas from 9 pm from May 6 to 20 as a precaution to confront the pandemic.