Charter flight QR7493 from Los Angeles to Melbourne made jump the alarms in the organization of the Australian Open after two of its passengers, one of them the Mexican Santiago González (155th ranked in the world), tested positive for coronavirus in tests carried out after landing in the capital of the Australian state of Victoria.

In the delegation that traveled to face the first Grand Slam of the year were two Argentines: Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero.

Organizers of the Australian Open confirmed the episode on their social media. “There were 79 people on the plane, including 67 passengers, of whom 24 are tennis players,” they said in a statement released this Saturday.

The two positives will carry unthinkable consequences to all the members of the flight in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year, which will start on February 8.

“All the passengers are already quarantined in hotel rooms and the two who tested positive were transferred to a health center, “they said.

And they remarked: “The 24 tennis players who were on the flight they will not be able to leave their rooms for the next 14 days and until they are cleared by the doctors. They won’t be able to train. “

Thus, three weeks before the start of the tournament, they will only have available stationary bikes installed in the rooms where they will be confined. The rest will depend on the ingenuity of the tennis players. For example, Londero shared on Instagram a video in which he is seen standing on a chair, doing bib work with elastic bands attached to the door of the room.

Juan Ignacio Londero, one of the tennis players who was traveling on the plane of the incident to Australia. Photo EFE

Among the members of the flight were Belarusian and former world number one Victoria Azarenka, American Sloane Stephens and Japanese Kei Nishikori, as well as Pella and Londero.

On the same flight was the American Tennys Sandgren, who clarified this Friday that his results were positive for Covid-19 because he contracted the virus in November.

“Although it is not a case of transmission risk, people who have recovered can present certain viral fragments for a time and that is why it can trigger another positive result,” explained a spokesman for the quarantine program led to out in the state of Victoria.

The Australian Open had already suffered the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to take place between January 15 and 31. However, last November the start was postponed until January 8. The tournament will end on February 21.

Last year the Grand Slam had gone through some shocks, due to the forest fires that affected all of Australia. The smoke and polluted air altered some training days, but finally did not affect the usual development of the main draw of the contest.

With information from EFE